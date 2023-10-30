Brooklyn Nets look to get in the win column vs. Charlotte Hornets

What can you do? The Brooklyn Nets had a chance to pull off an impressive road win, but Luka Doncic happened.

LUKA MAGIC.

WHAT ELSE CAN YOU SAY.



4 straight threes... each getting progressively more difficult and more clutch... to reach 49 points and give Dallas the win.



Special stuff from a superstar. pic.twitter.com/4uCvy2Qdfe — NBA (@NBA) October 28, 2023

Just one of them days. The Dallas Mavericks superstar turned up in the fourth quarter and handed the Nets a crushing loss on Friday night. The Nets have a few more days to go before they head back home.

Waiting for the Nets will be the Charlotte Hornets. Steve Clifford is looking to get his squad back in the postseason for the first time in a while. They suffered a tough loss to the Detroit Pistons on Friday night.

Where to follow the game

YES Network on TV. WFAN on radio. Tip after 7:00 p.m.

Injuries

Dariq Whitehead is out, but is expected to start practicing with the Long Island Nets this week. Cam Johnson and Nic Claxton both missed Friday night’s game. They are out for this one as well.

Miles Bridges is still serving a suspension for his domestic violence charges. James Bouknight is out as he recovers from knee surgery. Frank Ntilikina is out due to a left tibia fracture. Cody Martin is out with a left knee injury.

The game

Another day, another chance for Cam Thomas to turn up. Thomas has been the catalyst of the Nets attack and has been dynamic in getting to the rim. With Johnson and Claxton our again, it looks like he’ll be back in the starting five. The Nets need for Thomas to continue seeking out his shot so he can put pressure on opponents and create easier scoring opportunities for his teammates when possible. On the other side, as long as Thomas is aware and engaged on defense, he’ll be able to contribute and make sure he stays on the court.

Speaking of the starting five, we’ll see if the Nets go small again. Dorian Finney-Smith got the start in the front court and made his fair share of three pointers. The Nets need DFS to keep defenses honest from deep and work hard on the glass. Without Claxton and Day’ron Sharpe not seeing many minutes, the Nets went away from the drop defense they’ve been working on throughout training camp. With the level of athleticism on the roster, they can adapt and adjust to changing circumstances on the fly.

We’ll get a chance to watch one of the league’s most exciting rookies tonight. Brandon Miller was taken second overall in the NBA Draft, and looks pretty good so far in his maiden professional journey.

Gordon Hayward keeps on keeping on. This is his fourth season in Charlotte and his experience should help a young team that’s trying to figure things out. As a vet who can run the offense a little bit and make things happen in the midrange, Hayward is a solid safety valve when you need a good play.

A more aggressive Ben Simmons is a better Ben Simmons. Simmons looked terrific for the most part on Friday night an when he’s insisting his way to the basket, the Nets are a million times better. He played 32 minutes on Friday, and if the Nets are to succeed, they’re going to need to have him on the court and engaged for as much as possible.

Control the glass, force turnovers, and run, run, run!

Player to watch: LaMelo Ball

If the Hornets want to make it back to the playoffs, they’re going to need Ball to be special. His court vision is extraordinary and he’s able to find passing pockets that seem impossible. His shot hasn’t been there yet, but he got to the free throw line a career high 12 times on Friday night vs. the Pistons. As long as you’re active and aggressive, good things will happen.

Mikal Bridges will look to get back on the good foot. He’s struggled so far and has acknowledged that he needs to be a lot better in order for the Nets to seal the deal down the stretch. Slumps are never fun, especially when you’ve got the franchise’s fate on your shoulders. For Bridges, a good start should help alleviate those early concerns and empower him to get back to the excellent level of play we’re used to seeing from him.

From the Vault

I’m a Baron Davis stan, so you know I had to shout out B-Diddy!

And yesterday was Betnijah Laney’s 30th birthday! It’s always a great time to salute the Queen Bee

