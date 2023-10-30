New York Liberty’s Betnijah Laney and Sabrina Ionescu joining Team USA training camp

The WNBA season is over, but basketball never stops. There are games to be played, things to build, and countless opportunities to get better. For two members of the New York Liberty, they’ve got a chance to do something pretty special.

On October 26th, USA Basketball announced the list of players that will be participating in training camp in Atlanta, Georgia in preparation for the 2024 Olympics in Paris next summer.

The November 2023 #USABWNT roster is here!



16 athletes, including seven Olympians, will participate in the Nov. 7-9 training camp in Atlanta. — USA Basketball (@usabasketball) October 26, 2023

For Liberty fans, they’ll get to see two of their favorites suit up for Team USA...

In 2022, Sabrina Ionescu and Betnijah Laney played for the United States as Team USA won gold in the FIBA World Cup, which took place in Australia. They both came off the bench as Laney helped lead a second unit that put tons of backcourt pressure on opponents throughout the World Cup. Ionescu didn’t see as many minutes as we’re used to, but she still managed to be a solid contributor when coach Cheryl Reeve called her number.

Earlier this year at a Team USA media availability, Ionescu was asked how her FIBA experience helped her as a player and helped in Team USA camp:

“I think just finding a way to continue to get better on the court. Whether that’s offense, defense, continuing to find your role. Obviously everyone has different roles in the WNBA and for their teams but then when you come into USA Basketball, the goal is to win. And that’s every single day in practice, and that’s every single game and every time we were and represent the National Team.

“And so, no matter what role it is that I’m playing, it’s always an honor to be here, invited to camp. No matter how many times I get invited, it never gets old. And so, I learned a lot you know, playing [for the] first time in the World Cup and for the National Team and now being able to take that experience on and bring it here.”

At her Team USA camp media availability earlier this year, Laney spoke about what she brings from her time in Australia at FIBA to training camp

“I think to continue to be myself. Continue to go out, work hard, play hard, and bring everything that I have.”

Team USA will play two exhibition games in November. The first will be on November 5 in Knoxville vs. the Tennessee Volunteers. The second game will be come a week later at Cameron Indoor vs. the Duke Blue Devils. Ionescu will play in both games while Laney will play in the game on the 12th.

This camp represents a great opportunity for Laney and Ionescu to build off their 2023 seasons. Laney was able to successfully adapt to her new role on the team and served as the Liberty’s heartbeat being named to the All Defensive team. Ionescu adapted to her new role and set the single season 3-point record along the way as she made the All WNBA team. Getting a chance to sharpen their skills along side some of the game’s best will help make Laney and Ionescu even better when they come back to the Liberty in 2024.

New additions

At exit interviews last week, Breanna Stewart mentioned that she and her wife Marta were due to welcome baby Theo into the world. And on Sunday afternoon, Stewie announced a new resident of Stew York City!

Congratulations to the Stewart family on their new bundle of joy!

Keep rising to the top

Although the Liberty fell short in their quest for the WNBA Championship, they brought a lot of people along for the ride with them.

Numbers don’t lie



A look at our post-season viewership success this year! pic.twitter.com/b9dqmVWyyL — WNBA (@WNBA) October 27, 2023

The WNBA is growing and as the league continues to grow, brands and companies have started to catch up and showcase the awesome talent in the league. And on early Monday morning, one of the biggest celebrities and entrepreneurs in the world announced a partnership with the WNBA, NBA, and USA Basketball

In a statement about her new partnership with the WNBA, Kardashian added:

"We look forward to working together in amplifying our joint values of women empowerment and individual confidence."

Didn't think you'd ever see Kim Kardashian in Netsdaily again, huh?!

On a serious note, the leagues making a connection and working with Kardashian is a big step forward and an opportunity to connect with fans and consumers who may not watch basketball regularly. Getting as many eyes on the game is a win, and we'll see how this new relationship develops from here.

After a win against the Aces in late August in front of a sold out Barclays Center crowd, Liberty General Manager Jonathan Kolb was asked by ESPN’s Alexa Philippou what that night meant for not just the the WNBA but women’s basketball at large:

"It’s really special for us. This league is great, but I think for it to achieve what we know it’s going to achieve, this market needs to be elite, and so that’s something we set into motion this off-season. To see the fans react the way they have, we want Brooklyn, to be, and New York really, we’re the New York Liberty. We want it to be a Liberty town in the summer and it’s really turned into. I think when you see outside with the players’ likeness on the building and on the subway, everything else. Walking around Brooklyn you see Laney jerseys, Sabrina [Ionescu] jerseys, [Breanna Stewart] and the like, it’s been really special and we want to keep it growing, we do."

Seasons like this go a long way in making Brooklyn the place to be for professional basketball all year long. The Liberty have been supportive and involved all over New York City, and those efforts will go a long way in making sure they create a fun, safe, and inclusive environment for all.