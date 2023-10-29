Lack of closer worrisome for Brooklyn Nets

As Brian Lewis pointed out Sunday, the Brooklyn Nets need a closer ... bad. It’s not just that they lost two games because Donovan Mitchell and Luka Doncic hit clutch shots late to beat them in the final minutes. It’s also a continuing trend.

Lewis wrote:

Brooklyn had a minus-24.3 clutch Net Rating after the All-Star break last season. The only teams that were worse were the lottery-bound Pistons and Trail Blazers. The league defines “clutch” as a game within five points inside the last five minutes of regulation or overtime.

And their best player following the deadline trades, Mikal Bridges, had a tough time.

And with defenses keying on him in those situations after his Brooklyn arrival, Bridges shot 22.2 percent (2-for-9) in 36 minutes. Just six players in the league who logged as many minutes over that span shot worse.

This year? In the two close games this season, the Nets wing shot 0-for-10 in 10 clutch minutes. In other words, he is in a funk and he knows it, looking visibly distraught in the post-game presser Friday when talking about his game.

“[The Mavericks] just got stops. Personally, just I’m not executing,” Bridges said. “So I’m just not helping my team out.”

It’s not that he’s playing badly, just struggling. He’s averaged 19.0 over the two games with shooting splits of 41/33/92 ... and his defense has been more than solid.

Both Jacque Vaughn and Spencer Dinwiddie downplayed the concern even if Bridges feels bad.

“What makes teams very special at the end of the day is they have dudes who can make tough shots just like Donovan did against us the first night, Luka did tonight,” Vaughn said. “That’s the difference in layers of the league, in my opinion, and we’ll grow to understand how to make plays like that at the end of the night.”

“Being a No. 1 option is obviously a different burden,” added Dinwiddie. “But it’s an honor to be able to carry that. I think, with Mikal’s work ethic, he’ll be fine. It’s all about learning nuances and continuing to improve.

“It’s always an adjustment when you go into a new role, really being able to carry that No. 1 option, focal point, draw double teams, things of that nature. Not many people in the NBA history have been able to command that type of attention, and it’s just an adjustment.”

Bridges himself isn’t letting things get that out-of-hand.

“It’s early; it’s only two games. Can’t overreact. But just we’ve got to get better,” Bridges said. “We know we’re going to be in tight games, and we’ve got to learn how to win and execute on both ends.”

And, of course, Cam Thomas has played well in the clutch, trying to make up for Bridges — and others — deficits. As Evan Barnes of Newsday pointed out, “Thomas earned more trust with his play down the stretch. Twelve of his 30 points came in the fourth quarter and his final basket tied the game at 120 with 50.7 seconds left.”

Will Thomas heroics get him a permanent starting spot? He got the start Friday night with Cam Johnson out.

“He’s been rewarded for being locked-in, engaged. Being a great teammate on both sides of the basketball,” Vaughn said Friday. “If you look back at the history with Cam [Thomas] and I, I’ve always had extreme confidence in him, and that’s continuing to grow.

“He is going to score the basketball and he has the ability to get to the rim. He has the ability to engage the defense and spray that thing also. He’s just grown as an individual. I’m glad I’m coaching him. We will continue to grow together.”

Whether starting or coming off the bench as the sixth man, which he did on Opening Night, it’s going to be hard keeping him off the court. As Lewis notes, while Thomas is fifth is scoring in the NBA, after superstars Doncic, Damian Lillard, Mitchell and Steph Curry, Thomas is the only player in the top 20 not logging at least 30 minutes — he’s averaging 29 — and his 62.5 shooting percentage is the best of anybody in the top 10.

Will he get that starting spot that he so obviously craves — telling a podcaster over the summer that he could “no doubt, easy” average 25 points a game?

Dinwiddie, who could be relegated to the bench if Thomas starts, told media Friday that the young guard is proving himself.

“Yeah, young guy learning fast, learning on his feet. Got a ton of talent. Like I said before, he’s the best tough shot maker that we have on this roster. And so it’s great to see him continue to blossom,” said Dinwiddie. “Of course. He’s proven that he can do it, and we’re going to continue to go to him when he’s making shots.”

How that will work out is hard to tell at this point, but whether starting or coming off the bench, Thomas could be what the Nets need when it’s crunchtime.