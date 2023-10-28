Patrick Gardner, Kennedy Chandler, two-ways top Long Island Nets training camp roster

With training camp set to begin Tuesday, the Long Island Nets released their preliminary roster Saturday featuring 16 players including Brooklyn two-ways Jalen Wilson and Armoni Brooks as well as Patrick Gardner, the Long Island native who starred for the Egyptian national team in the FIBA World Cup this summer.

The roster includes the two players signed to two-way contracts with the Brooklyn Nets, two players Brooklyn assigned to Long Island, nine returning players, and three local tryout candidates.

Long Island will open their G League season Monday with Media Day at Nassau Coliseum. Training camp begins Tuesday with practices at the Yes We Can Community Center in Westbury. The Nets open their season on November 10 at the Coliseum vs. Raptors 905.

The roster must be cut to 10 plus the two-ways before Opening Night. The Nets have signed two of the three two-ways permitted under the new CBA. There’s no indication the Nets will add a third two-way anytime soon. It’s also possible, even likely, that the Nets two 19-year-old first round picks, Dariq Whitehead and Noah Clowney, will spend time on the Island. Neither would count against the 10-player limit.

Aside from Wilson, the 51st pick in the 2023 Draft, and Brooks, who played for the Nets Summer League team, the two affiliate players appear to be the most interesting names on the camp roster. The 6’11” Gardner, who grew up in Merrick, Long Island, and Cairo, Egypt, averaged 8.8 points and 4.8 boards for the Egyptian national team, including a 20-point effort vs. Mexico. Gardner, 24, played last season for Marist, leading the Red Foxes to the MAAC championship game.

Chandler, 21, averaged 14.0 points, 5.2 rebounds, 5.4 assists, and 2.0 steals in 30.3 minutes per game across five starts for the Nets’ Summer League squad. The 5’11” Tennessee product, taken with the 38th pick in the 2022 Draft, played 36 games for the Grizzlies last year before being cut in April. He still has two years and $3.7 million guaranteed on his Grizzlies’ deal.

Jordan Hall, a 6’8” 21-year-old wing and a native of Cape May, N.J., also played for the Nets Summer League, averaging 5.4 points, 2.4 rebounds and 1.0 assists while shooting 47.8% from the field in 19.6 minutes per game across five Summer League contests. Last season, the St. Joseph’s product played in nine games for the Spurs.

The roster also features three returning players from Long Island’s highly successful 2022-23 team led by 6’11” Kavion Pippen, Scottie’s nephew. Long Island finished with a 23-9 record and the top seed in the Eastern Conference. Ronnie Burrell, Long Island’s head coach, is now an assistant with Brooklyn. He was replaced by Mfon Udofia, former head coach of the Nigerian national team.