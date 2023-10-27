Brooklyn Nets vs. Dallas Mavericks pre-game: What to watch for

In a three-minute presser after the Brooklyn Nets’ gut-punching, Opening Night loss to the Cleveland Cavaliers, Cam Thomas preached that the team had to “flush it” three times. Of course, Thomas was referring exclusively to the ‘L’ Donovan Mitchell handed the Nets, and the sickly feeling that came with it. Thomas also discussed building off the positives that were sure to show up in the film he and his teammates were going to devour.

48 hours later, we’re getting ready for the Nets to visit the Dallas Mavericks — here’s what the film says we should be focusing on:

Drop Coverage

With the Nets transitioning their defense from switch-heavy to playing more drop coverage, it’s going to be a talking point. It’s fair to question that decision given Nic Claxton’s (OUT tonight) ability to defend on the perimeter, and Brooklyn’s stable of similarly-sized wings. Plus, pick-and-roll coverage is easily identifiable, even in real time, even among more casual fans.

Brief thread on Brooklyn's opener ahead of BKN/DAL tonight. Here's every possession of drop coverage vs. a PnR that led directly to a result, 31 points in 31 possessions by my count (1.00 PPP, + three offensive boards).



What stands out? pic.twitter.com/Pnsw1uIVDf — Lucas Kaplan (@LucasKaplan_) October 27, 2023

For context, the Cleveland Cavaliers ran one of the most efficient pick-and-roll offenses in the league last season — just look at their guards — to score almost exactly one point-per-possession on such plays. So Cleveland scored well against Brooklyn’s drop-D, by league standards, but it was a typical Cavs performance. Take from that what you will.

However, a base-coverage of drop only accentuated the rare switching Jacque Vaughn instructed his team to do:

The switches BKN did deploy (first one a scram) were really effective. Perhaps the mix increases going forward: pic.twitter.com/LU7V0jG9aw — Lucas Kaplan (@LucasKaplan_) October 27, 2023

As I said, perhaps the mix increases going forward, even tonight in Dallas. Claxton being out is rough on any defensive coverage, so Day’Ron Sharpe (and Harry Giles?) will have his hands more than full trying to prevent Luka Doncic throwing lobs over his head to Dereck Lively (who the Nets were quite interested in, pre-draft.)

The Cam Thomas Show

Well, of course. Thomas didn’t just score 36 points against Cleveland, but he made impressive decisions with the ball, such as these two plays:

Two great plays Cam Thomas made vs. CLE, an aggressive closeout-attack, then a multi-layered PnR read: pic.twitter.com/x1FCb6lsL3 — Lucas Kaplan (@LucasKaplan_) October 27, 2023

We all know he can score in isolation, a valuable skill that Brooklyn desperately needed in the opener, but attacking closeouts quickly and seeing the whole floor is what will pump up his offensive game. It’s what the coaching staff needs to see to keep him on the floor for longer stretches of time, when he’s not scoring nearly 40 points.

Although, buckets win games. Thomas comes off the bench to get buckets. There is nothing, nothing wrong with that, and his teammates recognize it:

Cam Thomas' teammates certainly recognize the advantage he has when a mismatch switches onto him, I'll say that: pic.twitter.com/VXCzN8P3Iy — Lucas Kaplan (@LucasKaplan_) October 27, 2023

Mikal Bridges the...primary option?

Mikal Bridges’ effectiveness as The Guy has been a topic for debate ever since he arrived in Brooklyn, but he was hardly the ball-dominant, score-first player we saw after the deadline last season. And I mean that with the utmost praise. Bridges stole the ball three times, and resembled the lockdown defender the NBA grew to love in Phoenix. (Reminder: At Media Day, Bridges called his defense “unacceptable” at times last season. I wouldn’t go that far, but it certainly, and understandably, slipped as a Net.)

Bridges also finished with just three assists against the Cavs, but it could have been much more. He was consistently creating good looks for his teammates off of ball-screens, which would boost his offensive floor tremendously, should that continue:

Mikal was really strong as a decision-maker vs. CLE, though. Created as many open shots for teammates as I've seen him create in BKN: pic.twitter.com/9AaRRYlX1s — Lucas Kaplan (@LucasKaplan_) October 27, 2023

Bridges also scored four of his 20 points by way of effective off-ball movement, the kind that he demonstrated as a Phoenix Sun:

Also really liked these plays from/for Mikal vs. CLE. Finding offense/easier shots where he can: pic.twitter.com/6i1K0jgOtI — Lucas Kaplan (@LucasKaplan_) October 27, 2023

Bridges is going to take more than 12 shots-per-game this season. The Nets need him to. But a mix of consistent playmaking for others, rather than only settling for tough mid-range jumpers, is crucial for the Nets offense. Improved passing will also create a positive feedback loop for Bridges, in that defenses will take notice of his passing ability, and his self-created jumpers will become easier. Though I do still wish he’d fire some more 3-pointers.

The Ben Question

No clip here, because we all saw it against Cleveland. Fading away from Max Strus? The running hook shots again? I feel betrayed by Ben Simmons, like Charlie Brown lying flat on his back.

Maybe I’m overreacting to one game of passivity, and Simmons will play with much more force in Dallas tonight, but the reason it’s so frustrating is because we SAW IT ALREADY. Like, as soon as the pre-season started:

We simply did not see this type of aggression from Ben Simmons last season. He does indeed look different: pic.twitter.com/XTkcHYQPAH — Lucas Kaplan (@LucasKaplan_) October 10, 2023

I know it’s pre-season basketball, but seeing that lack of aggression and physicality from Simmons on Wednesday was concerning. To say the least. Let’s hope that was Brooklyn’s max-contract player just getting back into the swing of things.

So, that’s what I’ll be watching for as the Brooklyn Nets take on the Dallas Mavericks at 8:30 p.m. ET. The Nets will be missing Nic Claxton and Cam Johnson, dealing with lower-leg injuries, as they take on Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving to try and prevent an 0-2 start. We’ll of course have you covered with a live Game Thread, and I’ll be writing the Game Recap. Let’s have some fun on a Friday night.