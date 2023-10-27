NBA Live Thread: Brooklyn Nets at Dallas Mavericks, 8:30PM

If you anticipated at least a couple games before heartbreak, you were wrong. The Nets lost its home opener in the final seconds after Donovan Mitchell knocked down a go-ahead three with 12 seconds left. Brooklyn answered without much of an answer — a Cam Thomas desperation shot from a few feet beyond the three-point line.

Onto the next... against Kyrie Irving and the Mavs.

"Brooklyn should have just released me, and it would've made things a lot easier on everybody"



Kyrie Irving reflected on his Nets tenure before taking on Brooklyn Friday night:https://t.co/C7TsysAaFT — WFAN Sports Radio (@WFAN660) October 27, 2023

WHO: Brooklyn Nets (0-1) at Dallas Mavericks (1-0

WHEN: 7:30 PM ET

WHERE: YES (TV) | WFAN-FM (radio)

From our Game Preview:

BK Injuries: Nic Claxton (ankle) and Dariq Whitehead (foot) are both out. Cam Johnson was later listed as questionable with a left calf contusion. Mavs Injuries: Everybody’s good to go for Jason Kidd and friends. The Game: The Nets will look to throw a bunch of looks at Irving to slow him down. Brooklyn has a good blend of athleticism and length to make things tough on Irving, but as we know around these parts, Irving can score on just about everybody. Without their best rim protector, the Nets will do everything they can to keep Irving out of the paint.

For more on the Dallas Mavericks, check out Mavs Moneyball.