Brooklyn Nets vs. Dallas Mavs preview: Nets begin a four game road trip in Dallas

Had it, but they couldn’t close the door. The Brooklyn Nets had a chance to pull off an impressive comeback victory and get this new season off to a good start, but their late game execution was lacking and the Cleveland Cavaliers came away with a one point victory on Wednesday night. For the Nets, it was doubly painful as it was their last home game for the next week.

The opponent tonight is hoping to make their way back to the playoffs. The Dallas Mavericks fell short of their goals last season, but hope springs eternal and Mavs fans are feeling good to start this new season off. They got off to a good start with a road win against the San Antonio Spurs on Wednesday night.

Nic Claxton was ruled out with a left ankle sprain. Dariq Whitehead missed Wednesday’s game as he continues to recover from a right foot injury. He’s out for tonight.

Everybody’s good to go for Jason Kidd and friends.

Home openers are always a delight. The building’s sold out, optimism is in the air, and the fans are ready to have a good time. The Mavs fans in the arena are in for a great show this evening.

What do you when you're without your defensive anchor? That's the answer Jacque Vaughn and the Nets will have to figure out now that Nic Claxton is out. Day'ron Sharpe figures to get the start in his place, and we’ll see how well he plays when pressed for duty. Sharpe, Harry Giles, and the rest of the Nets will have their hands full in the frontcourt. Derrick Lively made his NBA debut, and he showed out to the tune of 16 points and ten rebounds in 30 minutes off the bench. Lively is a live body (sorry) and figures to give the team a bundle of energy and good work on the glass. Maxi Kleber is still the starter, but that’ll change if Lively keeps it up.

We’ll get to all the... other stuff once Dallas comes to town in February, but for now, Kyrie Irving got asked about the Nets, and here’s what he said:

Kyrie Irving tomorrow is facing his former team, Brooklyn, for the first time since February’s trade to Dallas. I asked if he got, or needs, closure from that chapter of his career. pic.twitter.com/BrGEkOwHHk — Brad Townsend (@townbrad) October 26, 2023

On the court, the Nets will look to throw a bunch of looks at Irving to slow him down. Brooklyn has a good blend of athleticism and length to make things tough on Irving, but as we know around these parts, Irving can score on just about everybody. Without their best rim protector, the Nets will do everything they can to keep Irving out of the paint.

Mikal Bridges figures to be first up to the challenge. With Vaughn and the coaching staff being cognizant of everyone’s minutes, Bridges was the only Net to play over 30 minutes. The best player should get the most minutes, so we’ll see if that formula keeps up. On offense,

It’s a homecoming this evening. Spencer Dinwiddie and Dorian Finney-Smith are back in town after the trade last season. Both players were instrumental to the Mavs’ 2022 Conference Finals run and were fan favorites in their time there. For DFS in particular, this game will be extra emotional as the Mavs helped his father receive parole. Teams and jobs come and go. However, the relationships you build along the way last forever and can change your life.

We’ll see how Cam Thomas does for an encore tonight. CT lit the nets on fire to the tune of 36 points in 25 minutes off the bench on Wednesday night. Thomas’ ability to get to t rim at will is such a valuable part of his game and a skill he has over most of his teammates. The Nets need all the scoring punch they can get in the halfcourt, and we’ll see how Thomas continues to adapt his game and fit what the team needs.

Player to watch: Luka Doncic

When things get tight, you turn to your superstars to bring you home. And when things get shaky for Dallas, they can put the ball in one of the game’s best offensive engines and trust him to get the job done. With the game tied at 115, Luka Doncic scored or assisted on the final 11 Mavs points of the night. And when your leading man can stop on a dime like this, good luck to that defender

Game one of the Ben Simmons return could’ve been better, but ten rebounds and nine assists to two turnovers is a pretty good start. The big thing with Simmons on offense is the Nets need him to push the tempo as much as possible and find players in the right spots so they can score. For as much as we talk about the offense, they’re going to need a huge game out of him on defense tonight. He figures to get the Doncic assignment, and he’s going to have to make sure he stays out of foul trouble for as much as he can. With only 23 minutes to his name on Wednesday night, he should feel nice and energized for this contest. Without Clax, we’ll see if Vaughn experiments with some Simmons at center lineups. The early part of the season is made for exploration, so tonight’s as good a time as any to see what Simmons can do for an extended run.

