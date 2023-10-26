Brooklyn Nets exercise fourth year options on Cam Thomas, Day’Ron Sharpe

In a move that was never in doubt, the Brooklyn Nets on Thursday exercised fourth year options on both Cam Thomas and Day’Ron Sharpe, guaranteeing that the Nets retain their 2024-25 rights on the two 2021 Draft picks. In return, the two players, taken at Nos. 27 and 29, will earn a guaranteed $4 million each that season.

Rookie contracts run four years, the first two guaranteed. Teams have to exercise third and four year options. Teams can extend a rookie contract during the fourth year, but the contract does not kick in until year 5. The third year is often viewed by both team and player as crucial.

Thomas scored 36 points in the Nets loss to the Cavaliers Thursday, the highest point total on either of the league’s opening nights.

The 22-year-old shooting guard played in 57 games (four starts) last season, averaging 10.6 points, 1.7 rebounds and 1.4 assists in 16.6 minutes per contest. The Chesapeake, Va., native saw action in two 2023 postseason games and averaged 3.0 points over 7.8 minutes per game. The 22-year-old scored 40-plus points in a team-high four games in 2022-23, including a stretch of three straight contests with 40 or more points in early February. Thomas became the youngest player in NBA history to tally 40 or more points in three consecutive games and was one of just three players in the league to notch three straight 40-point outings last season, joining Milwaukee’s Giannis Antetokounmpo and Phoenix’s Devin Booker.

Sharpe, who turns 22 next month, appeared in 48 games (three starts) during the 2022-23 season and averaged 4.7 points and 4.2 rebounds in 11.5 minutes per game. The 21-year-old also played in two contests as a reserve during the 2023 postseason, registering averages of 3.0 points, 3.0 rebounds and 2.5 assists in 9.8 minutes per game. Over his first two seasons (2021-23), Sharpe posted the highest offensive rebound percentage in the NBA among players to average at least 10.0 minutes per contest (21.7 percent). Across 81 career games (11 starts),