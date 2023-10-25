Nets Honor Mrs. Whammy In Home Opener

“We still got these guys when they’re at the line,” said Bruce Reznick, better known as Mr. Whammy in Brooklyn. Bruce, sitting courtside pregame, was referring to his wife Judy Reznick aka “Mrs. Whammy” who passed away in early September.

So, Whammy was in the building on Wednesday hexing opposing players at the free throw line... not named Caris LeVert.

Mr. Whammy is in the building. Special sign tonight. Cam Thomas stopped by to say hello too pic.twitter.com/1EG1nX2bOB — Anthony Puccio (@APOOCH) October 25, 2023

Cam Thomas came over to say hello, offer condolences as did former Nets Jarrett Allen and LeVert.

Jarrett Allen x Whammy pic.twitter.com/jG7qBHx7Ca — Anthony Puccio (@APOOCH) October 25, 2023

After the first quarter ended, the Nets asked for everyone’s attention and offered a quick video tribute for Judy Reznick, as a fan nearby section 115 yelled, “We love you Whammy!”

Nets hold a special moment for Mrs. Whammy pic.twitter.com/4ekztHQ60Q — Anthony Puccio (@APOOCH) October 26, 2023

The Barclays Center staple said he plans on attending every game that he can.

As we wrote in September... Judy Reznick, adorned in her own Nets jersey, accompanied Bruce to hundreds if not thousands of games in East Rutherford, Newark and Brooklyn for 25 years, cheering both the team and her husband as he stood behind the basket trying to put his trademark “hex” on opponents as they shot free throws. The couple would also hold up homemade handwritten posters exhorting Nets players to do their best. The two, often accompanied by their grandson Adam, would stand on the floor as the team warmed up, offering advice and encouragement to players before each game.

The Resnicks were indeed fixtures and a constant at Nets games for a generation, but the couple more than fans, more than fixtures in the new Brooklyn arena. The Reznicks gave the Barclays Center a wholesome family feel from Day One.

And that doesn’t change now.