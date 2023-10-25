Jacque Vaughn Pregame Notes and Quotes: Game 1

Brooklyn, we’re back in the building — we’ll find out if they’re back on the map. In the meantime, some pregame content directly from head coach Jacque Vaughn.

Editor’s note: Not all questions/answers from the press conference are in this article.

***

Q: When you say test drive, what do you take from those games that’s going to be important and what you want to see from the guys just right off the jump?

JV: “I think you can start to form an identity and [build] accountability amongst each other pretty early. I think those are the things that you start to garner in training camp. I think that’s why training camp is so important. You starting to lay out standards amongst the group. And now you can enforce those standards.

And so, I think if there’s carryover I want us to be extremely accountable to each other while we’re on the floor. Be able to talk to each other throughout the course of the game and figure things out and be okay listening to one on another as we figure things out.”

Q: Are either of those guys [Cam Johnson, Dennis Smith Jr.] on minute limits?

JV: “I think you know, minutes wise, I won’t give you a number. I think it’s on me to really gauge how they’re playing and talking to performance. We’re not going to try to give them a ton of minutes in game one when they’re both coming off injury. I think they both are really important to how we play the game whether is cam has ability to do multiple things for us space the floor for us, high IQ guys that can play with both lineups and then Dennis have the ability to have competitive nature by himself or he can play on the ball off the ball; can guard multiple positions, still push the pace for us.... so both will play tonight.

I’ll see how they look while they’re out there. Try to not have extended stretches with both of them. But like I said, I am extremely pleased that Dennis is playing tonight. Probably not 100% But the fact that he’s suiting up trying to play for his teammates. That’s huge for me.”

Q: You talk a lot during the preseason about you understand what Ben [Simmons] can do physically. You have a better handle on that this year. What are you looking to see from him these first five games or seven?

“The repeated efforts on the floor. For us that’s going to be on both sides of the floor. You know, everyone talks about multiple efforts and being able to do that consistently. I’m gonna ask these guys to play extremely hard. That has to be who we are. And Ben is also in that category with the rest of his teammates, so when I looked at, you know, segments of the game, I don’t want our guys coasting. I don’t want them thinking this is going to be an eight minute stretch. And so let me you know, be easy for these two minutes. I rather you play a four or five minute stretch and sit for men and we put you back in.”

Q: How pleased were you with the rebounding by committee and how encouraged are you?

“The shot margin is gonna be huge for us. It’s something I definitely stressed last year, it was a little bit of kryptonite for us. At the end of the night, we can look at the offensive rebounding piece on both ends of the floor, the turnover piece on both ends of the floor — and that’s going to align with how well we play this shop margin wise because it’s extremely hard. Nights we were trying to overcome [inaudible] point difference in the shot margin and that’s just hard to do. That’s also coupled with our guys getting to our paint or they get into the rim to offensive rebound. So it’s a whole story but at the end of the night we can look at the shot margin and see what it looks like.”