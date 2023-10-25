NBA Live Thread: Cleveland Cavaliers at Brooklyn Nets, 7:30PM

Ladies and gentlemen... it’s TIME!

The Nets kick off the 2023-24 season with a home game against the Cleveland Cavaliers, a team that won 51 games last year but fell short in the first round. For Brooklyn, championship expectations are seemingly out the window, but there’s still a glimmer of hope that they’ll compete night in and night out. At least that’s the hope.

All said, the past is in the past. Now we look toward the present and future, the latter of which rides on the shoulders of Mikal Bridges, Ben Simmons, and Cam Johnson — the foundation for this year’s team.

Opening Night Notes (Via NetsPR):

This is the first Nets-Cavs season opener since 2000. Brooklyn is 1-4 in said games.

Brooklyn is 25-22 all-time in home openers (7-4 since moving to the borough in 2012-13).

The Nets are the only team in the league to go from a top-10 oldest roster to start last season to a top-10 youngest roster to start this season (Elias).

What You Need To Know:

WHO: Brooklyn Nets (0-0) vs. Cleveland Cavaliers (0-0)

7:30 PM EST

WHERE: YES (TV), WFAN-FM (radio)

From our game preview...

OUT for BK: Dariq Whitehead. OUT for CLE: Jarrett Allen (ankle), Ricky Rubio (personal). Dean Wade is doubtful (illness) and Darius Garland is questionable (hamstring). Back at Barclays: Nets fans have a high standard to meet. Throughout the summer and into the fall, New York Liberty fans had Barclays Center rocking as the team made their run to the WNBA Finals. Nets fans will need to match that energy to make sure the ‘clays remains the place to be. Player to Watch: Donovan Mitchell. His ability to create his own shot is second to none and he has the potential to heat up at a moment’s notice. He’ll prove to be a great first challenge for the improved Nets perimeter defense. You rarely “shut down” terrific scorers, but you can bother them enough into taking tough shots. For Brooklyn, their main job is to keep Mitchell on the perimeter and out of the painted areas and free throw line.

Happy Basketball season, all. Let’s make it a fun one. In the meantime, check out more Cavaliers coverage from our good friends over at Fear The Sword.