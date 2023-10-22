Dariq Whitehead now playing 2-on-2 as his rehab from foot surgery advances

As anyone who fretted about Ben Simmons only going 2-on-2 in late August now knows, the time it takes to get from 2-on-2 to 5-on-5 can be short. And that’s just where Dariq Whitehead is at, Jacque Vaughn told beat writers Sunday after Nets practice.

Per Brian Lewis, Whitehead is facing off against “a mix of players and coaches in random, unscripted play.” Simmons, by the way, took three weeks to go from 2-on-2 to 5-on-5.

In other words, the third youngest player in the NBA this season at 19 years and four months old, is now fully recovered from his off-season foot surgery and is simply working his way back to being in basketball shape. How soon? Caris LeVert’s rookie rehab might offer a good comparison, maybe even a better one than Simmons.

LeVert underwent similar but much more complicated foot surgery before his rookie year back in 2016-17 and got his first minutes of NBA action in the Nets 25th game on December 7. Also, the Nets needed LeVert in what was then the first year of the Sean Marks/Kenny Atkinson rebuild more than they need Whitehead now. Whitehead is currently behind Mikal Bridges and Lonnie Walker IV on the Nets depth chart. He might even get some time in Long Island with the Nets G League affiliate before joining the big club.

That was one piece of injury news Sunday. The others may be even more encouraging. Cam Johnson continued his return from a hamstring strain, getting in a second straight day of practice without limitations. CJ missed all four Nets preseason games, but did play in 12 games with Team USA in the FIBA World Cup this summer.

Also, Dennis Smith Jr. who sprained his ankle in the Nets second preseason game was back on the court Sunday as a “partial participant.” A week ago, Jacque Vaughn told beat writers that the Nets would re-evaluate him this weekend so having him participating at all has to be good news. No word on whether Smith will be available by Wednesday for the season opener vs. the Cleveland Cavaliers at Barclays Center. The Nets have two more practices Monday and Tuesday to help them figure it out.