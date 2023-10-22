For Chris Carrino, being ‘relentless’ is more than a mantra. It’s his life

Chris Carrino has a form of muscular dystrophy, a degenerative disease known as FSHD. He has been one of the leading voices in raising money in hopes of finding a cure, even establishing a foundation, The Chris Carrino Foundation for FSHD.

His day job, of course, is being the radio voice of the Brooklyn Nets and despite his affliction which makes travel especially difficult. He keeps going, aided by his analyst of two decades, Tim Capstraw and their staff. His mantra through it all is “Be relentless,” a phrase Adrian Wojnarowski coined in a 2016 documentary on Carrino entitled, “Relentless Voice.” It detailed the difficulties he faces in his job and in his life...

Indeed, in a recent “Voice of the Nets” podcast, another part of Carrino’s often multifaceted job, he disclosed that in recent years, the Nets offered him an option of avoiding most of that travel, make his life easier. He could call games remotely with Capstraw, Carrino and Capstraw have done remote broadcasts in the past, calling Olympic games for NBC Sports from half a world away while sitting in a cubicle at 30 Rockefeller Plaza in Manhattan. It is not uncommon. Still, he turned down out the Nets offer.

“During the pandemic, we started doing the games remotely, started doing games off a TV screen.” Carrino told his listeners. “There was a thought maybe for somebody like me, this would be a preferred way of doing it down the road or from that point on because of the rigors of travel can be difficult even for able-bodied people. It was something that could make my life easier.”

No, he said. He wanted to be there on site out of a love of the game, respect for those who tuned in from their car or bedroom.

“When it was presented to me, what I said is ‘absolutely not.’ The job is being in the arena. the job is being in the stadium. That’s how you connect with the team, that’s how you connect with the team. You can relay what the experience is like to be there to your audience. It’s the best way to do the job. And for me, it can be very difficult. It requires some help. It can be a mentally daunting task, but it is something that I am passionate about. It is work that I am passionate about. It’s work I’ve been passionate about since I was a little kid.

“So how do I get through it? How do I keep doing the things I want to do, things that I am passionate about, providing for my family, doing a job that I love ... and do it the way it’s supposed to be done, the best way it’s supposed to be done, to be at the top of my game,, to do something that only 30 other people in the country are doing and that so many more people want to do?” the now 53-year-old Carrino asked before quickly answering his own question.

“I have to be relentless. That’s the only way I can win, be relentless. It means, ‘never stop.’ It means never stop trying, never stop finding a way, grit and grind. Be relentless!”

On Media Day, Carrino said he noticed that the Nets have adopted being relentless as part of the team’s culture. The phrase, he said, can be seen on the wall of HSS Training Center near the great window that looks out on the flat landscape of Brooklyn’s docks and workplaces with the towers of ambition in Manhattan not far away. What has worked for Carrino, the team hopes, will work for them.

Summing things up, Carrino said what separates the good from the great in basketball, in broadcasting, in life, is just that, being relentless, giving that level of effort, that attention to detail. He believes he sees that in this year’s Nets.

Earlier this year, the NBA honored Carrino with a Values of the Game award, In its citation, the league wrote this of Carrino.

Besides being honored for his 30 years of work as the radio play-by-play voice of the Nets, Carrino was recognized for his battle with Facioscapulohumeral Muscular Dystrophy (FSHD) – a genetic disorder that causes progressive muscle wasting and weakness, eventually robbing one’s ability to use their arms, legs, face muscles, as well as other areas of the body. Despite his diagnosis, Carrino has performed his radio duties at the highest level of excellence.

In short, he has been relentless and the Nets, their fan base and everyone associated with the team have benefited.