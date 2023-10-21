Cam Johnson ‘full participant’ in Brooklyn Nets practice as Jacque Vaughn tweaks D

Cam Johnson went through his first full practice of training camp Saturday, Jacque Vaughn said the 6’8” forward was a full participant in one of the Nets final practices before they open their 2023-24 season vs. Cleveland Cavaliers Wednesday at Barclays Center.

Vaughn has said that he wants to be cautious with what CJ has described as a mild hamstring strain, holding Johnson out of all four preseason games...

Jacque Vaughn said Cam Johnson was a full participant in practice today and everything is trending towards him being fully available opening night. — Erik Slater (@erikslater_) October 21, 2023

Cam Johnson getting threes up after his first full practice. pic.twitter.com/mhnIndVRLh — Erik Slater (@erikslater_) October 21, 2023

The 27-year-old does have an advantage in getting ready. Like Mikal Bridges, he played for Team USA this summer, spending eight weeks practicing and playing in 12 games, both exhibitions and FIBA World Cup play.

Johnson’s return to practice means the Nets have only two players still uncertain for the start of the season. Dennis Smith Jr. is recuperating from an ankle sprain incurred last week and will be re-evaluated in a few days. Smith was at HSS Training Center working out Saturday but not participating in practice. Meanwhile, rookie Dariq Whitehead continues to rehab from his off-season foot surgery. He said a week ago that he had begun contact work going 1-on-1. Whitehead said he hoped to progress to 5-on-5 in “a couple of weeks.”

Johnson, who signed a four-year, $94 million contract in the off-season, is the player the Nets most want to get back on the court. He supplies gravity for the rest of the offense with his 3-point shooting and willingness to drive to the basket. He also is a plus defender.

Indeed, the Nets defense, expected to be the bulwark of the 2023-24 season, is still a work in progress, a term used repeatedly as questions arise about their failure to hold down their three NBA preseason opponents, particularly in the first half of preseason contests. The Lakers racked up 75 points in the first game, the 76ers 68 and the Heat 59. Even Maccabi Ra’anana, who plays in Israel’s second division, scored 60 points in the first half.

Vaughn spoke with Brian Lewis about what’s going on behind the scenes with the defense, suggesting the coaching staff has been trying to mix and match defensive schemes.

“I want to see what works best for our group,” Vaughn told The Post. “I’m not totally set that we can play one way for the entire game. Some teams can. I’m not sure we can.

“Whether that’s me realizing what’s going on over the course of the game and what defenses we need to be in, I think that’s going to be a big part of it. Part of that is when we do sub, what do those defenses look like? So it’s really like [me being] a defensive coordinator with the headset on, on the fly being able to get our guys in different coverages.”

The Nets have wanted to use more drop coverage, in part to help with their rebounding woes, but not abandon their switching coverage which proved successful last season. It’s taking time. As Lewis notes, Brooklyn ranked just 22nd in the league during the preseason in Defensive Rating, 28th in steals and 29th in opponent turnovers. For a team that many have thought could be a top five defense, that’s discouraging. Vaughn dismisses the numbers, however, calling what the Nets intend to do “nuanced.”

“We’ve switched from man to zone, to press, to doing some things differently on the ball, off the ball, doing it with for one possession and going back to the original defense,” Vaughn said. “I just feel we really have to keep the offense off guard, which is a challenge because you have to be locked-in.

“So we could say timeout happens, the next two plays we’re in this defense and then we’re going to go back, so can you lock in for those two possessions and then revert back to the defense that we were originally in? So I think you’ll see us do a lot of different things. And it’s a little nuanced.”

Nic Claxton who has excelled in switching admitted there’s a wait-and-see aspect to things.

“It takes time, as you can see from our first few games,” Nets starting center Nic Claxton told The Post. “But we definitely need to be sharp on that side of the ball to win.”

As Peter Sblendorio of the Daily News noted Saturday, the changes also mean that defensive decision-making is also part of the changes.

“Nic will still switch,” Vaughn has said. “I wish drop [coverage] equated to rebounding. It does have the big closer to the rim, which is great, but that big still has to turn and rebound, and then he has to play pick-and-roll at a high level. The switching takes some of the decision-making out of the big’s hands, and so then you’re asking the dudes around him – the other four dudes – to really be at a high level.”

There are also concerns with the offense, although some of that will be alleviated with Johnson’s return. Claxton and Ben Simmons are not what one would call shooters although the two of them, particularly Simmons, brings a lot of other things to the table like finding open men, particularly in the 3-point space, and setting the pace. Vaughn hinted he wants to see a more wide open game to take advantage of what Simmons unique size and athleticism can bring.

“The catch-and-shoot without going off the bounce is huge for us, because Ben is going to create the closeout,” Vaughn said. “Ben’s going to create the advantage for us, and we don’t want to give that advantage back to the team by over-drilling sometimes and getting back into the paint where they have a chance to make rotations.”

Johnson on Saturday agreed.

“You look out there, we look big on the court,” said Johnson of the starting lineup which is likely to average 6’8” with 6’6” Spencer Dinwiddie the shortest guy among the starters. “We have a lot of size, length, athleticism. Ben adds that unique element of somebody big, strong, can handle the ball, can push the ball, finds open shooters. And if we can just play on that, use that to our advantage... just feeding off of them and finding spots, finding spots, I think it could be a recipe for success.”

He also noted that Simmons has a history of helping 3-point shooters. Indeed, in his first four seasons in Philly, he assisted on 995 3-pointers, second only to Russell Westbrook during that timeframe.

“I’ve watched for a while now how somebody like JJ Redick was able to benefit so much from playing with him,” said Johnson. “So I’m excited man. I can just get to open spots on the floor and he’ll find me, that sounds great to me... He allows us to do some pretty cool things and for me as a shooter, there’s nobody else I’d rather play with.”

Johnson didn’t seem concerned about his injury recurring...

Cam Johnson said his hamstring injury was random but he felt completely fine at #Nets practice and doing post-practice work.



"Sometimes stuff happens. Sometimes you get, sometimes you get got. But I'm fine. I'm good." — Evan Barnes (@evan_b) October 21, 2023

Still, Vaughn said he doesn’t expect to play CJ big minutes early on.

“I’ll be smart about it. He had no preseason games. Even though he has a base underneath him from playing USA Basketball this summer, it’s still been a while since he’s been in a competitive game. So I’ll be smart with how he looks. It won’t be long stretches. I think that’d be our approach,” said the head coach.