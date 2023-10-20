Defense still a work in progress ... and time’s a wasting

In their four preseason games, the Nets gave up 75, 60, 68 and 59 points in the first half. For a team loaded with players who have defensive chops — two of the last three DPOY runners-up are currently on the Nets roster: Ben Simmons in 2021, Mikal Bridges in 2022 — that is, shall we say, unacceptable.

But as Evan Barnes writes Friday, fans shouldn’t despair just yet. There’s a whole lot of experimenting going on at HSS Training Center.

“We’re introducing new concepts on a daily basis, so I’m throwing a lot at the guys just so that they can feel some of the things that we want to do.” Jacque Vaughn said Monday. “The one layer that you have to bring every single no matter what defense it is . . . you got to play hard.”

“A lot of the concepts we’re learning now we’ve never done,” added Simmons. “If you’re in the league for a while, you have certain things drilled into your mind that you need to do on instinct. Sometimes, you’re going to resort to that. But we’re trying to learn new concepts and terminology. So you know, we’re just going to continue to stay with it and trust it.”

Still, it would be wrong to suggest that no one is concerned. Nic Claxton, who finished 10th in last year’s DPOY balloting and is one of the NBA’s top shot blockers, said after the Nets loss to the 76ers that time is short.

“If there’s a time to figure these things out, it’s now in the preseason, but it’s a fine line because you want to be sharp,” Claxton said, adding “Honestly, you can throw out the concepts, throw everything out the window,” Claxton said. “We have to play extremely hard, because we’re not going to be the most talented team. We’re going to play against teams that have been together longer than us as a group. That’s where it all starts, with us just going out and playing hard.”

Indeed, the first 10 games of the season, which begins Wednesday, are brutal. As Barnes noted. “They open hosting the Cavaliers and of their first 10 games, six are against teams that made the playoffs. A seventh, the Bulls, made the play-in tournament.”

No one got into the details of said concepts but it’s no secret the Nets, who switched virtually non-stop last season, are trying to add some drop coverage. How much may dependent on how well things go early.

There have been some positives, like how the Nets gave up only 43 points in the middle two quarters vs. the Heat two days ago. But that was after letting Miami score 34 in the first quarter. And there’s not a lot of time left. The Nets are off Friday after traveling Thursday, giving them a maximum of four days before the ball goes up on Wednesday.