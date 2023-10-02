MEDIA DAY: YES Network posts videos from their special

Nets public relations personnel on Monday were shuttling players between the Media Interview Room where beat and national writers took the measure of veteran and newcomer alike and the HSS practice courts where the YES Network’s Bob Lorenz and Frank Isola anchored a live two-hour special.

Sean Marks who faced the media in a press conference six days ago also talked with Lorenz and Isola. In his interview, Marks confirmed what many, including NetsDaily have reported: that the Nets never had interest in Damian Lillard who is now a Milwaukee Buck. “He’s an amazing player,” said the Nets GM. “But you’ve also got to look at what fits long-term.”

Jacque Vaughn also made an appearance and spoke about how the roller coaster ride that was last season has slowed...

Ben Simmons talked about how he hasn’t felt this good in a long time...

Mikal Bridges talked about embracing a leadership role...

Spencer Dinwiddie, the Nets oldest player at 30, talked about Simmons, Bridges and the Nets ceiling...

Nic Claxton talked about his expanding offensive game...

While Cam Johnson spoke to Lorenz and Isola about his chemistry with Mikal Bridges...

Dorian Finney-Smith said he can see himself as leader of the Nets defense...

His former Mavs teammate, Dennis Smith Jr. told YES what he believes he brings to the Nets...

Lonnie Walker IV took a different tack, talking about he was “traumatized” by driving in New York...

The entire press conference is available on the YES App.