MEDIA DAY: Nets 18 training camp players take questions

The 18 players who will take the court Tuesday in the Nets opening practice first had to endure questions from the Nets media, including NetsDaily, on Monday.

Brooklyn Nets Media Day Photo by Mike Lawrie/Getty Images

One-by-one, sometimes two-by-two and once even three-by-three, the Nets 18 roster players, paraded in front of the media Monday. Here’s the video ... as posted on the Brooklyn Nets YouTube page...

First the rookies ...

Then two-way Armoni Brooks and Exhbit 9 Harry Giles III...

Big men Darius Bazley and Day’Ron Sharpe...

Former LSU teammates ... and roommates ... Trendon Watford and Cam Thomas...

Mikal Bridges...

His “twin,” Cam Johnson...

Man of the hour, Ben Simmons ...

The longest continually serving Nets player, Nic Claxton...

Former Maverick teammates, Dennis Smith Jr. and Dorian Finney-Smith ...

3-and-D — “knock ‘em down and lock ‘em down — Royce O’Neale and Lonnie Walker IV...

And the quipmaster himself, Spencer Dinwiddie...

