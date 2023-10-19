Lewis: Ben Simmons not backing down, says ‘I’m going to be better than I was’

One thing you have to admit about Ben Simmons. He is taking no prisoners. On Wednesday, Esquire Australia published an interview with Simmons in which he said, ‘you can only take so much slander ’til you gotta just turn up on motherf*ckers!” On Firday, Simmons continued his bold remarks, telling Brian Lewis, “I’m going to be better than I was.”

No backing down, no humility. Just watch me.

Indeed, the Nets point guard said he intends to “lead” the Nets.

“My job is just to show up, perform, work my ass off and lead this team the right way. So it’s doing all the little things, and everything else takes care of itself,” said Simmons, not the first time he mentioned a leadership role, and the Nets are encouraging it.

He again mentioned slander by unnamed sources and just as he told Esquire’s Christopher Riley, he said he would make them pay.

“I was pushing through that, so I’m not really worried about the slander,” Simmons said, referring to criticism. “Obviously, it gets frustrating when you’ve got to listen to it all the time, when you’re not able to play your best and you’re playing injured. That’s part of it.

“At the same time, I’m one of those guys who wants to come out and perform and show I can do what I love to do at a high level. So I’m enjoying just being out here, putting on the show and trying to get better with these guys.”

Lewis, in his story, points up that Simmons seems happy, something that he hasn’t been in a while. His head coach told Lewis that he’s noticed the change.

“One of the trips for me coming to see him in Miami, one of the most special times is me seeing him on the floor and him be able to explode and get up and down the floor,” Vaughn told The Post. “And I came over to him, and I just said, ‘The smile you have on your face is something I’ve been waiting to see.’ I’ve missed that.

“For me, the smile is whether he’s answering some of the doubters, whether he’s putting himself in a position to claim some of the accolades he has in the past. I love the fact that he’s enjoying being on the floor again, being around his teammates, enjoying playing the game of basketball. For me, that smile says it all.”

So far in preseason, fans and others think they’ve seen the old Ben Simmons, the one who racked up multiple honors, from Rookie of the Year to All-Star, All-Defensive and All-NBA selections. Among those who believe in his possibilities are opposing coaches.

“There’s always so much criticism out there, a lot of noise. But if you’re not healthy, you’re just unfairly judged,” Miami head coach Erik Spoelstra said. “But he’s moving great. And he’s always been a unique talent.”

“He looks very good, he looks confident, he looks in shape and pretty aggressive. It looks like they’ve got a package of stuff in for him. So it looks like he’s ready to go,” said Philly’s new head coach, Nick Nurse.

There have been bumps along the road. The Heat pressured Simmons on Wednesday night, trying to slow the Nets pace, a strategy other teams are likely to try. He wound up with only two points. Against the Sixers he had eight turnovers which Vaughn attributed to his teammates getting used to Simmons passing.

Simmons also told Lewis how he’s building trust with those teammates.

“We laugh on the bus. I’m telling Doe [Finney-Smith], ‘Yo, just trust me, space the floor. When you get it, knock them motherf–kers down. Shoot the ball.’ ” Simmons laughed. “It’s a fun thing when you come out here and get to compete at that level every day and you guys got your back; it’s just fun.

“I keep telling them I’m going to get you guys a lot of easy shots. And it’s just fun. When you’re able to play the game that way, and somebody’s going to look out for you and they trust you and you trust them, it’s a good satisfaction watching that type of basketball.”

And it’s not just coaches. Shaquille O’Neal has tabbed Simmons as his Most Improved Player.

Vaughn told Lewis that Simmons has already earned teammates trust by getting healthy and ready.

“It starts with how he’s put his body in a position to perform. He’s done the work behind closed doors to have himself ready to play. And that helps yourself mentally,” Vaughn said. “He’s in a pretty good place where he’s able to communicate with his teammates. It’s about winning. It’s about putting ourselves in a position to win ballgames, and he can impact the game in a variety of ways.”

We are about to learn just how much.