Nets waive Darius Bazley, bringing roster down to 15

The Nets on Thursday waived Darius Bazley, the 6’9” big they had signed on July 16. The contract was completely non-guaranteed. If he had made the final roster, he would have guaranteed $200,000.

Shams Charania was first with the news

The Brooklyn Nets are waiving forward Darius Bazley, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. Bazley averaged 5.7 points, 6.3 rebounds and 42.9 percent 3-point shooting in preseason and is now expected to receive interest as a free agent. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) October 19, 2023

Saturday is the last day for players on fully non-guaranteed contracts to be waived and not count at all against a team’s 2023-24 cap. They must clear waivers before the first day of the regular season, which is Tuesday. Also, Bazley couldn’t be given the Nets open two-way contract because he has four years of NBA experience. Only players with up to three years experience are eligible to sign two-way deals.

On its surface, the move might be seen as a strong indication that Harry Giles III, who hasn’t played in two NBA seasons, has made the team along with Trendon Watford. They’re certainly safe for now, but the Nets still have roster flexibility.

At the moment, the Nets have 13 players on standard, guaranteed deals; one player on standard non-guaranteed deals (Watford); two players on two-way deals (Jalen Wilson and Armoni Brooks); and one player on an Exhibit 9 (Giles III.) There is also the open two-way spot, the new CBA making provision for a third two-way spot this year. That gives the Nets enough roster flexibility to bring on someone new and give Giles the open two-way, which he has said was his goal.

Both Giles, 25, and Watford, 22, have had double-digit scoring games in preseason, Giles as a 3 or a 4; Watford more of a point forward with a touch.

Post-game Wednesday, the Nets announced they had signed Patrick Gardner, the 6’11” Marist big who played for the Egyptian national team in the FIBA World Cup, and Kennedy Chandler, the 6’0” Memphis point guard who started at the point for the Nets Summer League team. Expect both to be waived and their rights assigned to Long Island in the next few days.