Who knows Nets future? ESPN gives it a shot

There’s probably no more subjective ranking than ESPN’s Future Power Rankings, advertised as a “projection of the on-court success expected for each team over the next three seasons: 2023-24, 2024-25 and 2025-26.”

It’s not just that you can’t easily predict what a team might look like in three years — Nets fans know this better than anyone — but the categories that are the building blocks of the rankings are also subjective. Each of the five categories that are part of overall rankings are assigned a different weight, from players, who account for a 58.3% of the final score, to money, market and draft, each with 8.3% of the total. Team management (which also includes ownership) makes up 16.7% of the final number.

Some numbers may surprise. The Nets who play in the largest market get a ranking of sixth in market while the Knicks are second? Market, it turns out, includes not just market size but “appeal to future acquisitions based on team quality, franchise reputation, city’s desirability as a destination, market size, taxes, business and entertainment opportunities, arena quality, fans,” a seeming hodge-podge,

The ESPN analysts chosen to put together the rankings — Kevin Pelton, Bobby Marks, Andre Snellings and Tim Bontemps — has only one former NBA executive, Marks, who was the Nets assistant GM before joining ESPN as an insider. Pelton and Snellings do a lot of analytics for ESPN while Bontemps covers the NBA as a beat.

All that said, ESPN ranks the Nets at No. 22, down from No. 19 last year at this time and down from No. 2 in 2019 following the Clean Sweep and No. 8 in 2021, before the James Harden exit. Here’s what the panel thinks about the Nets prospects through 2025-26, written by Bontemps.

In many ways, the Nets have returned to where they were five years ago. Brooklyn ranked 18th in the 2018-19 preseason a year ahead of signing Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving. Now with both stars having been traded away, the Nets are once again preparing to position themselves to be an option for other stars. The Nets ranked No. 11 in money and draft and No. 6 in market, which helps balance out lower rankings in management (19) and players (23). It also shows the Nets have the tools to potentially add talent to the roster quickly over the next couple of seasons, depending on how things shake out.

Not much difference from last year when the Nets had KD and Kyrie but also a whole lot of questions, most of which were answered in the negative. Interestingly, after KD’s summer-long trade request, the Nets were ranked 23rd in management. After the trades, the Nets management jumped four places! Their draft prospects jumped too following the haul of picks for their two superstars, from 27th a year ago to 11th this year. (Other pundits have put the Nets overall draft stash in the top five, but most of their picks come between 2027 and 2029, outside ESPN’s three-year window.)

How good at the rankings? Back in 2019, the Nets, as noted, were ranked 2nd, between the Clippers and Warriors. Neither the Nets nor Clippers won anything in the interceding years while the Warriors ranking did hold true. They won the an NBA title in 2022, three years out. Neither the Lakers who won in 2020 nor the Bucks in 2021 were listed in the top five that year. ESPN did like the Rockets’ future along with the Nets and Clippers, ranking Harden’s then squad No. 4.

Who’s in the top spot this year? The Boston Celtics, a logical choice considering their off-season and the relative youth of their Big Three. Jayson Tatum is 25, Jaylen Brown 26 and Kristaps Porzingis 28. The Nuggets, Thunder, Grizzlies and Warriors fill out the top five.