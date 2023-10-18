NBA Preseason Game Thread: Brooklyn Nets at Miami Heat, 7:30 p.m.

Alright folks, one week until the real games begin. Until then, the Nets (1-2) have one more exhibition match — this time against the defending Eastern Conference Champions in Miami.

WHO: Brooklyn Nets vs. Miami Heat

WHAT: Preseason Game No. 3

WHEN: 7:30pm ET

WHERE: NBA TV

From our game preview...

OUT for BK: Other than Cam Johnson, Dennis Smith Jr. and Dariq Whitehead, the Nets should be healthy. Jacque Vaughn rested Mikal Bridges on Monday night

OUT for Miami: Jimmy Butler a late scratch. Rookie Jaime Jacquez Jr. (groin) is unlikely to play. The same with Caleb Martin and R.J. Hampton who is a two-way.

Game Notes: The Nets are 1-2 in preseason, beating Maccabi Ra’anana while losing close ones to the Lakers and 76ers. As Nic Claxton said after the Sixers game, Wednesday’s contest, as the last one before Opening Night on October 25, is a biggie. “If there’s a time to figure these things out, it’s now in the preseason, but it’s a fine line because you want to be sharp,” Nic Claxton said after Monday’s loss.