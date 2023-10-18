The Power of a Father-Son Fandom in Sports

“One day, you’re gonna play on this court or coach these guys, but only on one condition: You gotta let me fly road games with you.”

I can still hear my dad’s voice saying that as we sat in the Continental Airline Arena in 2000. I never anticipated the journey the Nets and basketball in general would set us on. I may not be playing or coaching, but I’m fortunate enough to have the opportunity to tell some of the story — one that, I’m sure, many of you reading this will understand the fierce power in a father-son/daughter duo in sports.

It all started in my parking lot of a backyard in Queens. We weren’t allowed to have a “real” basketball hoop, so my dad quite literally attached one of those plastic rims to a pole and gave the neighborhood kids a place to ball. Reflecting back, I was 4 - maybe 5 - dribbling an NBA sized ball in my backyard lot and doing fundamental drills that helped get me ahead of the curve.

It was the 2000-01 season and my dad had big news for the neighborhood kids: We’re ALL going to a Nets game. And… Everyone’s going to get a free Stephon Marbury jersey and Nets basketballs to practice with. Accommodated by the Nets staff at the time.

It turned into a swarm. Everyone played basketball on that little hoop out back with their fresh Nets jerseys. Chalk riddled the brick garages with tally points, while a real basketball movement was happening in the community.

One day, I’m out practicing alone. It’s the very beginning of the 2001-02 season. My dad had bought season tickets in which my brother and I would split 21 games each, constantly noting that he wanted each of us to learn the game from “the best there is to learn from: Jason Kidd.”

He tapped me on the shoulder and said, “Get in the car, I’ve got a surprise.” He hands me a ticket with a Celtics logo on it. I knew what was going on but I was young. We set out for a two-hour trek to Jersey, never expecting the improbability of a Nets championship run, never expecting that this was indeed the first chapter in building a family with other Nets fans both in New Jersey and Brooklyn.

A bond that never wavered nor broke between my father, myself, my brother, and my mother.

We talked about everything on those drives, but nothing more than the Nets and hoops. It was funny, you know, the difference in personalities. My brother John was four years older than me and my dad always said he was the excited fan. One time during a different Nets-Celtics game, Nets fans got my brother to approach two loud Celtics fans, to which he yelled at them: “Hi guys. Celtics SUCK, Bruins SUCK, Red Sox SUCK, and the Patriots SUCK!” The crowd roared. Me? I was the “Student.” I asked questions — “Why is 31 (Reggie Miller) running around without the ball in his hands?” “Why is #5 (Kidd) pointing while he’s running up the court?” “Why is Coach [Byron] Scott taking Keith [Van Horn] out?”

Fast forward a couple years. My family moved to Long Island and my dad had those tickets until they traded Kidd. That was the whole point — to learn from J-Kidd. I started my basketball development at seven years old, playing 4-5 years up with the Long Island RoadRunners and Team Underrated at IS8 among other prestigious basketball teams and leagues. We had guys like Antoine Agudio playing in my driveway, training with us, showing younger guys like me the way.

Safe to say, the on-court basketball stuff didn’t pan out due to unforeseen circumstances. But one constant my father and I had in life was basketball and the Nets. We watched every single game together even after we had ended our season tickets. We went to Nets games every year for my birthday. The games were on every single TV in my household.

On Feb. 7, 2009, it was the same routine — we were headed to Nets-Nuggets for my 14th birthday. Life changed dramatically at this point. My dad was part of the brutal Lehman Brothers collapse in Sept. 2008, setting off a series of unfortunate events. But hey, we still had the Nets. We were in the very last row all the way up top at the Meadowlands. I remember smacking the back wall and realizing the stadium was damn-near made of hard plastic.

The Nets absolutely crushed the Nuggets that night. With a faint look, my dad pulled out the few dollars he had and said, “Happy birthday Ant. Let’s go get something from the shop.” I grabbed the Devin Harris All-Star jersey despite sporting my white NJ Nets Devin Harris jersey.

Accompanied by my mother, a man with the Nets approached me. It was a moment I could never forget. NOBODY was around in the concourse. He asked, “Hey man, do you want to compete in a shootout on the court? I need someone for the next timeout.”

Hell yes.

My mom grabbed my dad from the bathroom and I saw the two of them rushing down the stairs while I was in the tunnel. Jaclyn Saboll Patton approached me with the fellow who asked me to participate. Looking on with a concerned face, she says “How old are you?!”

“I just turned 14. Don’t worry, I can ball.” I won the shootout and it was one of the greatest days of my life and my dads.

I didn’t even know nor care that I won two tickets to the Dominican Republic. When we returned from our trip, my dad was in the hospital. Liver failure. Now he physically couldn’t go back to work, while my house was under foreclosure. It was about a year after that I had to stop playing competitive basketball and started working just to have enough lunch money.

My dad fought. Our struggles made us closer. And despite all that had changed from our drives to New Jersey in the early 2000s — one thing that did not change was our plans to sit down and watch every single Nets game. Yes, that includes the 12-70 season.

Around that time, I told my dad about a Nets blog I’d found. I said, “There’s others like us out there!” The story goes on and we earned a spot with the ND crew in 2013 when I started covering games at 18 years old.

And though I wasn’t a player/coach, I was in the building.

A lot of people didn’t really take me seriously because I was so young, but what people don’t realize is that it was quite literally the purpose in my life. My adversities became my motivation. My dad and our bond over basketball became the reason I kept going when it felt like everything was falling apart. It gave us hope that better days were ahead.

Point is – few believed that I could become “something” … but my pops did. I did. As my time went on with NetsDaily, my father became more sick with liver disease. The bright spot in his life was picking me up from the train and hearing all the stories, the players I’d spoken to, the stories I’d written, the fans I was becoming close with. He lived for those stories. He held on so we could watch road games together and talk about life, hoops, everything. Man, I say it everyday — my analysis was good but I felt like my dad made it great.

When he was feeling right, he’d come to some games. More and more. He felt safe and comfortable by the Brooklyn Brigade (Bobby) and/or with Dawn, Johnson, and Henry in Section 1. Barclays Center security and workers treated him with class and respect.

Folks like Tim Capstraw, Chris Carrino, Chris Shearn, Jim Spanarkel took the time to speak with him, not so much about the Nets, but more so about the man and father he was. DeMarre Carroll, who lives with liver disease, would often ask how my dad was doing. The sentiment trickled throughout the locker room, guys like D’Lo, Spencer Dinwiddie, Caris LeVert, Jarrett Allen, Jared Dudley — they always sent their prayers. Sean Marks and Kenny Atkinson too. They genuinely cared.

He was just barely hanging on, man. But the Nets and my involvement… It made him feel like he had a second family. And that’s because it was. Especially the Atkinson-coached teams from 2017-19.

I remember the first time I took him to the hospital was James Harden’s first game as a Net. He turns to me and says, “Yo man, we gotta get out of here by 7:30. We gotta watch these guys win a chip this year.” His health was declining fast as the season went on.

That’s when Game 7 hit. Nets. Bucks. I just returned from a Yankees-A’s game with my brother and friends, preparing to watch with my dad from the comfort of his bed. He said, “Ant, you gotta be there brotha. You deserve to be there.”

So, my brother and I set out for Brooklyn. That loss hurt for a different reason. I remember walking back to the train, taking a seat on the curb and sitting there absolutely gutted. It was the last Nets game my father would ever watch. And we both knew.

***

I noticed towards the final couple years that my dad always wore his Brooklyn Brigade hat wherever we went, no matter the occasion. I mentioned earlier that the folks at Barclays gave him a sense of family. Seeing me in my element there after all those years driving to New Jersey… he felt he played his part in building a family out of the once-small Nets community.

He wore that Brigade hat ‘til the very last day. We made sure he had it with him when it was time to say goodbye.

You know, there’s a beautiful thing about sports and the impact it can have on families, friends, and strangers who become the latter. I’d like to think my dad was and is a huge part of this Nets community we’ve built and continue to build. And that doesn’t stop now.

There are probably hundreds of Nets fans out there today because of Nick Puccio. On his heavenly birthday, this is my opportunity to thank those who encouraged me, welcomed my family at games and beyond. You will always be family to me.

To the moms or dads out there taking your kid to a game — being with you is their everything. For me, being at Nets games with my dad was and is still my everything. And good things like that don’t die. Just ask Andy Dufresne.