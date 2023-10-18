Michael Wilbon doubles down on his criticism ... as does Mikal Bridges on his ridicule

Well, this is certainly a thing now. The Liberty faithful packed Barclays Center for Game 3, a Libs victory, to the tune of 17,143 fans, setting a WNBA gate-receipts record (ticket revenue) in the process. Furthermore, their very participation in New York’s Finals run has become a talking point, ignited by Michael Wilbon’s evisceration of a “barely awake” Barclays Center crowd in the lead-up to Game 3, noted in our original story on the Liberty crowd as a thing in itself. That got fans riled up.

Indeed, Liberty/Nets owner Joe Tsai, Nets player and Liberty fan Mikal Bridges, and others have been enjoying a back-and-forth with the longtime Pardon the Interruption host. Here was Bridges’ response to Tsai inviting Wilbon to his “first WNBA game” prior to Game 3...

Hes not ready Joe — Mikal Bridges (@mikal_bridges) October 16, 2023

Wilbon got wind of all the commotion over the weekend, and while he credited the Liberty for bouncing back in an impressive Game 3 win, he did not pass up the chance to address Tsai directly on Monday’s PTI...

Yesterday, Michael Wilbon addressed Joe Tsai, saying he didn't criticize "your fanbase or even your team. I criticized your building, which is awful. Dark, quiet, and awful, so let's be straight about that, so you and your minions don't confuse it." pic.twitter.com/EEWhs0c23K — Lucas Kaplan (@LucasKaplan_) October 17, 2023

Talk about digging yourself deeper!! Minions??

Wilbon’s assertion is verifiably false — he made no reference to Barclays Center itself in his original comments, but rather deemed the fans “barely awake” and said Liberty and Nets crowds provided the worst home-court advantage “in terms of spirit.” (Moreover, it should be noted that whatever opinion Wilbon has or had regarding Barclays Center is not shared by architecture critics.)

Bridges couldn’t help but put a cap on all the hullabaloo by saying “Just admit you were wrong its ok lol no need to lie” on Twitter — I mean X —

Just admit you were wrong its ok lol no need to lie https://t.co/SIKch2BXQ2 — Mikal Bridges (@mikal_bridges) October 17, 2023

And so, it now appears we all can get back to what’s been a very exciting WNBA Finals with two passionate fanbases in Las Vegas and New York. Game 4 will be at Barclays. Hoping to see you there, Michael! But if you do come, a disguise might be in order.