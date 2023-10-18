Ben Simmons: Nets ‘can shock a lot of people’ in upcoming season

In an article in this month’s Esquire Australia, Ben Simmons sets goals for both his Nets and himself and neither are paltry. Simmons, a three-time All-Star and one-time All-NBA selection believes Brooklyn “can shock a lot of people” and he believes he can be “more than an All-Star.” If not, he says, “I might as well be fishing.”

The cover piece for the Australian edition of the venerable U.S. literary and fashion magazine also includes a shirtless portrait and fashion spread ...

It’s that kind of article, but it is also another in a recent spate of pieces where Simmons offers increasingly positive takes on what Nets fans should expect from him and the team going into the 2023-24 season.

As he has in comments to the U.S. media, Simmons is bold in his predictions, notes Esquire.

“We have a great opportunity to start from scratch and build a team that can shock a lot of people,” he tells author Christopher Riley. “And then individually, I want to be back where I was. I want to be an All Star. I want to be better than an All Star. That’s where I want to be. I never try to live with myself. I’m never like, Well, hopefully, maybe I get a couple votes in an All-Star game. Nah, if that’s the case, I might as well be fishing.”

Simmons also dismisses those pundits who don’t believe he shares a love of the game.

“I’m very appreciative of the game of basketball because it’s brought me here and given me and my family a lot… The love of the game is always going to be there because that’s where I get to be me; I get to create, I get to be an artist. Besides Call of Duty and other things like that, this is where I get to do my fun stuff. I get to be creative, I get to mess up, I get to do things that other people can’t do. And I think people take that for granted,” he told the Esquire writer who spent a week with him in Brooklyn.

“There’s certain things I can do on the court that some NBA players can’t do. And I’m grateful for that because that’s a blessing that I have.”

He spoke at length about his rehab, how his six-month training regimen was about patience, something he admits is a challenge for him.

“The first month I wasn’t jumping or running. So that was frustrating. I’m going to the gym every day, not being able to jump or run. And that’s just the process of it. I’m very understanding of what it takes and what I have in front of me and I have the right team around me that keeps it entertaining.

“I did it my way,” he said. “I built my own team around me. I got healthy, I blocked out whatever everybody thought I should do. I’ve tried what other people wanted me to do and it didn’t work. So I’m like, you know what, this is a chance for me to do it my way. I know it works for me. I’ve done this before. I’ve been an All Star, I’ve never missed the playoffs; I’ve been in those moments. At the end of the day it’s my career; I’d rather go out on my own sword.”

He believes that now he is ready both physically and mentally.

“[W]hen I’m on the court, I just want to be able to go. I don’t want to be thinking, Can I step this way? Can I step that way? Can I change the direction? Nah. I’m like, Shit, let’s go hit somebody. Let’s go get a rebound. Let’s go do these things that I’m naturally able to do.”

Indeed, he doesn’t resist talking about one particular goal. Asked if he believes he can be better than he had been not just last year but better than ever, he had this to say.

“Definitely,” he says. “That’s what I’m excited about because, shit, you can only take so much slander ’til you gotta just turn up on motherfuckers! And that’s the truth of it.”

He reiterated how bad things were physically last season.

“This is what people don’t know,” he told Riley. “I was struggling walking and little things like going upstairs. I had pain in my knee and in my back just sitting down in cars. The smallest things to me that seemed normal were such a struggle. You could tell in the way I was breathing too. Because every time I would go to do something I would just be compressed and trying to get ready to brace myself. So to be able to stand up right after this interview and go walk around is a blessing for me.”

On the personal scale, he talks about being meticulous ... in everything he does, starting with his new home at the Olympia in Brooklyn, his multi-story condo overlooking the Brooklyn Bridge and lower Manhattan.

“I’m very particular with everything I have going on in the house, from the wallpapers and furniture to the light fixtures,” he says. “I’m very into it. I would imagine a lot of NBA guys probably allow whoever it is to do it for them or they’re not as invested in the whole project. But for me, it’s personal. Where I’m going to lay my head is my home. So I want everything to be specific to what I love and want to see every day.”

“I feel settled [in Brooklyn]. I’ve been here for about a year now,” he adds. “But finally having a home that I can actually call a home and have my stuff here, that’s been really nice.”

And like so many NBA players, Simmons says he will be in Paris next July for the Olympics, playing for Australia. He had wanted to play for the Boomers in this year’s FIBA World Cup but after Sean Marks and Jacque Vaughn spoke with him at the end of June, it was decided the risk of cutting his rehab short wasn’t worth it.

“Let’s get through the season healthy and play in the Olympics. That’s just going to be insane for me. I’m going for a medal, but just having that experience and to be able to represent my country, there’s probably nothing better than that.”

