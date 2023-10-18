NY Liberty vs. Las Vegas Aces preview: NY tries to force a game 5

Back in the game, and back in the series. In front of a record setting crowd at Barclays Center, the New York Liberty came in trying to prevent a sweep and keep their season alive. They did both as they the Las Vegas Aces on Sunday at the ‘clays. They now trail this best of five series 2-1.

Where to follow the game

ESPN is the place to be. Tip after 8:00 p.m. ET.

Injuries

Han Xu has overseas commitments in China and is out.

Candace Parker and Riquna Williams are out. Late in Sunday’s game, Chelsea Gray left the game with a left foot injury. On Tuesday, she was at practice in a knee scooter and was ruled out for this game. Also, Kiah Stokes came to practice in crutches and reported that she woke up the day after the game and noticed her foot wasn’t feeling right. She’s out for this contest as well.

The game

What do you do when you’re suddenly down two starters? That’s what Becky Hammon will have to figure out for her Vegas ballclub. Jackie Powell of The Next observed Cayla George and Alysha Clark practicing with the healthy starters yesterday afternoon. Assuming that’s the starting five, I wanted to see how many minutes that combination played together in the regular season:

Per the WNBA stats website, the Aces lineup of

Cayla George

A'ja Wilson

Alysha Clark

Jackie Young

Kelsey Plum



Played eight minutes together across six games in the regular season. I didn't see that lineup combination listed as having played together in the playoffs https://t.co/h5TFQio0g8 — runnin' (@busyxb) October 17, 2023

Eek.

For the Aces, they’ll try to make things easier for A’ja Wilson. In postgame, they noted their cutting and off-ball movement wasn’t up to their standards, and as a result the Liberty were able to force Wilson to play into a crowd and directly into the hands of Jonquel Jones and Breanna Stewart. Nekias Duncan of The Dunker Spot asked Wilson about the Liberty changing their defensive matchups, and she said:

And since the story dropped before I could get back from practice, let’s drop some video!



A’ja on the impact of the Liberty flipping the matchups: “It was a little different, but we’ve seen so many schemes & matchups … I do think we need to adjust and adapt quicker.” pic.twitter.com/EyarNvpp9L — Nekias (Nuh-KY-us) Duncan (@NekiasNBA) October 17, 2023

Wilson noted that she played into New York’s hands by going into the crowd and trying to succeed against it. Even with that, she was still able to make it to the free throw line ten times on the evening. With the Aces hoping to put forth a better effort (they gave themselves a C for effort on Sunday), they’re going to need every bit of excellence the two time MVP can muster.

For the Liberty, they’ll turn to Jonquel Jones one more time. JJ has been masterful this postseason and had a sparkling Sunday with 27 points, eight rebounds, three blocks, three assists, and two steals. Jones’ presence has powered the Liberty on the court and her leadership in the locker room has kept the team together as they battle back and try to even the series.

The Liberty re-found their three point stroke, and their 13-30 from downtown was much more reminiscent of the team we’ve watched for most of this season. A lot of that success was due to the downhill success they had and their ability to get two feet in the paint. I asked Sabrina Ionescu about that at practice on Tuesday, and she said:

“Yeah, understanding how important paint touches are and how it really manipulates their defense and it creates a lot of three point opportunities for us. Last game, we had a lot more threes than we had in the first two games and that just goes to [Courtney Vandersloot] being able to get downhill, myself being able to get downhill and it opens opens up the floor for everyone. So, understanding that that’s a key focus point for us and knowing that whatever they’re gonna throw out, we’re going to be able to do.”

This Liberty team has been one of the best passing teams in league history, and when they’re able to get the Aces in rotation, it opens everything up for them. That downhill success was also a result of getting out in transition more, and if they keep that up, they’ll be heading back to Vegas with the Aces for Game 5.

Betnijah Laney’s versatility will play a big role in this one. She got the assignment on Jackie Young after JY torched the Liberty in Las Vegas. Laney helped hold the All WNBA star to just 2-9 from the field. With the matchup being switched, the Liberty didn’t have to help out as much and could count on their defenders to execute the game plan and acquit themselves well when switching. On the other side, Laney’s ability to score on the inside will force the Aces into tough decisions as they try to figure out how to slow down and jam up the Liberty attack.

If this series is similar to last round vs. the Sun, then Breanna Stewart is trending in the right direction. Stewie had her best game of the season against Vegas as her 20 points, 12 rebounds, four assists, and two blocks helped keep things moving along. We saw her bring the ball up a few times, and having another big that can initiate things and stress the defense even further is a blessing for Sandy Brondello’s club. Stewart’s former Seattle Storm teammate Alysha Clark got the assignment against her for much of the night, and it’s going to be really interesting to see how things are divvied out for Las Vegas.

Player to watch: Kelsey Plum

Plum will have a lot more on her shoulders tonight. Without Gray, she will have to initiate a lot more of the offense and take on point guard duties for the Aces. Plum was the only Aces player who had it working on offense as her game high 29 points kept the Aces in it. She was able to get to the basket a fair amount, and that’s something the Liberty will try to clean up tonight. Their defense on the whole was very good, and they’re going to need that force and physicality to bother Plum and make things tough on her. KP is someone that loves to play, and is a good bet to play all 40 minutes this evening. With a title on the line, she’ll be ready.

Courtney Vandersloot had her best game in a while as her 12 points, seven rebounds, and six assists gave the Liberty a much needed boost. The most important thing about her game was that she wasn’t hesitating much when she did have open looks within the flow of the offense. That was a big point of contention in the first two games, and her hesitancy allowed the Aces to go way under on screens and jam things up for Jonquel Jones in the paint. If Sloot is taking those shots with confidence and finding angles to get to the basket, she’ll make the Aces work even harder on defense and generate good shots for her teammates. The biggest thing for Vandersloot when she’s shooting is to make the defense pay attention to her, and when she’s cashing in on open jumpers, it’ll make the Aces think twice about their strategy and test their defensive discipline in a myriad of ways.

From the Vault

Who’s got the halftime slot tonight? Juelz Santana and Jim Jones!

More reading: Swish Appeal, The Strickland, The Local W, New York Daily News, New York Post, The Athletic. Fansided, Just Women’s Sports, SI All Knicks, Winsidr, Her Hoop Stats, CBS Sports, and The Next