NBA Preseason Game Thread: Philadelphia 76ers at Brooklyn Nets

We’re two games into the preseason and Brooklyn is 1-1 thus far — one loss came at the hands of the Lakers and one win came against Maccabi Ra’anana of the Israeli League. Ben Simmons looks spry. Cam Thomas is getting buckets.

Will those positive trends continue versus Philly?

WHO: Brooklyn Nets vs. Philadelphia 76ers

WHAT: Preseason Game No. 3

WHEN: 7:30pm ET

WHERE: YES Network

From our game preview...

OUT for BK: Dennis Smith Jr. (ankle), Cam Johnson (hamstring). Nic Claxton (sore glute) and Day’Ron Sharpe (ankle) remain day-to-day, coach Jacue Vaughn said. Dariq Whitehead is still rehabbing from his June foot surgery and has progressed to 1-on-1 contact play.

OUT for Philly: James Harden (trade demand), Furkan Korkmaz (leg).

Player to Watch: Tyrese Maxey is one player to watch Monday night ... and the rest of the season assuming that James Harden is somewhere else. The 6’2” 22-year-old is going to be Harden’s replacement once The Beard finds his next home.