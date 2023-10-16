For fans and players alike at ‘Practice at the Barc,’ it was about fan and gelling

Pivoting from what was supposed to be a day at Brooklyn Bridge Park, the Nets instead spent their open practice delighting fans at Barclays Center instead. Practice at the Barc instead of Practice in the Park.

It worked.

With thousands of fans in attendance (more than anticipated), the energy was high all afternoon due to a mixture of knockout games, Connect Four, a scrimmage, and even a dance competition for the rookies, where rookie Jalen Wilson was able to take home the gold after showing some surprising moves.

Mostly though it was about getting a look at the players, both old and new, despite the weather.

All the players and coaches seemed in high spirits throughout the event. . With a plentiful amount of youth entering the season — ten players are 25 or younger with Spencer Dinwiddie, Dorian Finney-Smith and Royce O’Neale the “old guys” at age 30, the practice was also about everyone gelling so that it can translate to the court. With no KD and Kyrie in this new era, trust in each other will have to be at the forefront and the background.

Finney-Smith shared his confidence about how well he thinks the team will work with one another going forward.

“Even before training camp started, we were getting together and getting to know each other on and off the court. I feel like we are close as a team, especially as far as last year because I barely knew some of the guys. Now, they know what they are playing for and who they are playing for. Everybody just wants to win.”

Watching the new-look Nets during the preseason, you can see collective confidence. Against the Los Angeles Lakers, 22 year old Cam Thomas exploded for 26 points on an array of shots that fit with the flow of the offense. Against Maccabi Ra’anana, 25 year old Harry Giles went for 16 points and 10 rebounds.

Can it replace the lost talent? A lot of that question will be answered by Mikal Bridges, Ben Simmons and Cam Johnson who got some of the biggest fan reaction of the day. Their individual skills and experience will be critical and fans as well as teammates and coaches get it.

Jacque Vaughn expressed his thoughts on his rising stars and spoke as well about having players and fans get to know each other like this young fan…

Never washing that arm again.



Practice in the Park pres. by @Ticketmaster pic.twitter.com/d1IRe61fha — Brooklyn Nets (@BrooklynNets) October 14, 2023

Vaughn spoke as well about how the fans drive the players and although the weather pushed everyone inside, it gave some fans their first look inside the arena.

Finney-Smith agreed saying he hoped fans, charged up by the open practice and the final two preseason games, could help them “steal” a few games on their brutal early schedule.

“We for sure got to treat each game like it’s really a game because we only got two more,” Finney-Smith said. “Our first 10 games, it’s going to be rough and we want to come out and try to steal a lot of those games.”