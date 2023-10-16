PRESEASON GAME #3 - Nets face 76ers with Joel Embiid but without James Harden at Barclays

After two games in preseason, the Nets remain a work in progress. In their first game, vs the Los Angeles Lakers, a 129-126 loss, there were positive signs, like Ben Simmons looking like the Ben Simmons old, which was a good thing, and Cam Thomas looking like Cam Thomas anytime he gets the minutes, meaning ready for buckets, also a good thing.

Game 2 was hardly about basketball as the Nets and Maccabi Ra’anana dealt with the aftermath of the Hamas attacks. After another bad start by the defense — giving up 39 points in the first quarter to an Israeli second division team — the Nets toyed with Maccabi the rest of the way and came away with a 135-103 win. Simmons once again looked good, finding Mikal Bridges on four of his six 3-pointers, recording nine assists in 22 minutes. In 26 minutes of play in the first two games, Simmons has recorded 16 points, 12 assists, seven rebounds, two steals and shot 64% from the field ... and 50% from the line.

Monday night, Simmons will again be gauged against his old, pre-physical and mental maladies self. The game is against Philly after all.

Where to follow the game

The YES Network and YES App are where you need to be if local. You can also find the game on NBA TV if you’re out of town. We get started at Barclays Center at 7:30 p.m. ET.

Injuries

Dennis Smith Jr. sprained his left ankle vs. Maccabi and will be re-evaluated in a week. Luckily, there was no ligament damage. Cam Johnson is also out with a mild hamstring strain. He may begin practice this week, Jacque Vaughn told the media at Saturday’s Practice at the Barc. Lonnie Walker IV (wrist) will be back Monday night.

As for Nic Claxton (sore glute) and Day’Ron Sharpe (ankle), they remain day-to-day, Vaughn said. Dariq Whitehead is still rehabbing from his June foot surgery and has progressed to 1-on-1 contact play. He’s said he expects to be going 5-on-5 in “a couple of weeks.”

James Harden will not play vs. Brooklyn as he tries to get out of his third team in three years. More on that later. Furkan Korkmaz (leg) returned to practice Sunday, but he’s unlikely to play in Monday’s preseason. Nick Nurse said Sunday that Joel Embiid would play but by Monday morning, he was a late scratch.

The Game

Let’s start with James Harden. He’s not exactly holding out. He’s practicing with the 76ers while waiting to see if his former friend, Sixers GM Daryl Morey, can find him a new home, preferably with the Clippers. He has said he expects to play in the 76ers last preseason game on Friday, but not before. He has also said nice things about Nick Nurse, but he wants L.A.

L.A. wants Harden, too, but doesn’t want to pay Philly’s price which starts with Tre Mann, the Clips 22-year-old point guard. Their GM, Lawrence Frank, would prefer to send Philly a first-round pick, a first round draft-pick swap and expiring contracts since, as Keith Pompey of the Philadelphia Inquirer wrote this weekend, they are “the only team bidding” for Harden and thus don’t have much incentive to give up more.

Harden has repeatedly said the situation remains irreparable. So, things remain the same as they were in Houston before he was traded to Brooklyn and in Brooklyn before he was traded to Philadelphia. Who won the Harden-for-Simmons trade? We’ll let you know sometime around January but the balance has decidedly shifted in the last few weeks.

“We are just doing it day by day. That’s it,” said Nurse.

Nurse has installed a new, more free-flowing offense that like Jacque Vaughn’s superstar-free system in Brooklyn de-emphasizes iso ball and there is no greater iso ball practitioner than James Harden. No doubt Nurse wants things resolved.

For Vaughn, the Nets injuries — none them catastrophic — has slowed things down, as he noted Saturday. He’s hoping for the best but admits it is what it is at this point.

Asked if he was satisfied with the overall integration of his players into the Nets system, Vaughn said yes, but that the injuries have slowed things.

“They are accepting of us trying to figure out how we’re going to play on both ends of the floor. So that piece of it is encouraging,” he said. “They’re open to new ideas, how we’re going to figure this thing out together. So overall, I think our approach to practices has been good, but I’m always going to ask for more.”

He also told Sarah Kustok on Sirius XM Radio that while Simmons has looked good, there is a process going on. “At the end of the day, Ben hasn’t played in a [regular season] game in 7 months,” said Vaughn, adding that he’s been patient.

Vaughn also said he doesn’t intend resting anyone in the last two games, that he’s going the other way, increasing players minutes as the season opener, a week from Wednesday.

Player to Watch

Tyrese Maxey is one player to watch Monday night ... and the rest of the season assuming that James Harden is somewhere else. The 6’2” 22-year-old is going to be Harden’s replacement once The Beard finds his next home.

Daryl Morey has resisted giving him up multitude times including in the Nets deal for Harden. Now, he is critical to whatever hopes Philly has to be a contender. He has shown star power on the court and maturity off it, as Bleacher Report noted Monday.

Appearing on The Old Man and the Three podcast (starts at 2:55 mark), Sixers guard Tyrese Maxey said Harden hasn’t made things weird “at all” since he arrived at training camp. “He was very, like, receptive. He worked hard,” Maxey said. “He did all the drills. He was talking to, even, like young guys that he didn’t know.”

Who gets to guard him tonight? Will it be Mikal Bridges or Ben Simmons and what will the outcome be? Nurse will surely look to see just how much Maxey can deliver against a top-flight defender. So will Daryl Morey.

From the Vault

With all the talk about what a reinvigorated Ben Simmons could look like if he return to the form he showed back in Philly, we also choose this video as best case scenario. Unbothered by physical or mental issues back in the 2019 playoffs, Simmons put on a show in Game 3 of the first round. With the series tied at 1-1 and with Embiid sidelined, it was up to Simmons to carry the load. And he did, leading Philly to an easy win that changed the course of the series.

A lot has happened since then, of course. But this was the last time Simmons was as healthy as he says he is now. We can only hope.

Further reading: Liberty Ballers.