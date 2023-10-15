Noah Clowney, making his case in preseason after disappointing Summer League

After Summer League, Nets fans had consigned Noah Clowney to that worrisome category of “project.” The 21st pick in the Draft, the first return from the Kevin Durant trade after Mikal Bridges and Cam Johnson, disappointed, The 6’10” big averaged only 4.8 points in five games on 22.6% shooting, including 23.5% percent from 3-point range. He did show off his 7’3” wingspan, blocking 1.4 shots per game and showed some athleticism, but for Summer League fans, it’s often the numbers that are held up in debates and arguments.

Not everyone was as rough as fans. David Aldridge of The Athletic opined that Clowney was a big off-season get for the Brooklyns.

Considering where Brooklyn was drafting, getting Clowney that late was a good value. (Yes, he wasn’t great in summer league. Unless they are jerks to their teammates and don’t do what their coaches ask them to do, I don’t care about how guys play in summer league.)

He’s right, of course. After all Clowney is the fifth youngest player in the league this year at barely 19 years old. (Teammate Dariq Whitehead is third and the Nets have two of the NBA’s ten youngest players. No team can match that. Not the Pistons, not the Rockets.)

Moreover, the Nets scouting department has a pretty good record taking big men late in the Draft — Jarrett Allen at No. 22, Day’Ron Sharpe at 29, Nic Claxton at 31 — so some patience was and is warranted.

Clowney opened some eyes in the Nets first two preseason games, as Brian Lewis writes Sunday for the Post’s Sports+.

In a solid 16:22 debut, Clowney had five points and eight boards against the Lakers, four on the offensive glass — both rebounding figures game-highs. He made both of his shots — including a 3-pointer — and his plus-6 was the second-best on the team. In Thursday’s 15:22 encore, Clowney added 10 points on 4-of-5 shooting, including six in the first quarter on a couple of dunks and an alley-oop.

Clowney along with fellow rookies Dariq Whitehead and Jalen Wilson are likely to spend some time in the G League with the Long Island Nets, starting Noivember 10 but fans’ view of Clowney has changed. Project, sure, but one that could return a profit sooner than anticipated.

The Nets starting center and head coach have both liked what they have seen in October.

“He looked good. Of course, he had some possessions where he left his feet, he fouled. He obviously has a long way to go, [but] I see a lot of similarities,” Claxton replied when asked about similarities between Clowney and Claxton. “I’m helping him out any way that I can. The future is bright for him.”

“I was impressed by his ability to find the basketball, his ability to take contact and play through it,” said Jacque Vaughn. “Even the screen he set in transition, that was not a good [foul] call as I rewatched the tape. But overall, he played with some physicality.

“And he was very communicative out there on the floor. That piece of it surprised me a little bit … asking questions at the end of the third quarter to me about the play. But across the board, really good job by him.”

He is still slight, weighing in at about 220 pounds, 10 more than his college weight, Lewis notes. That might be a problem when he faces Joel Embiid Monday at Barclays Center. Clowney knows it, but thinks he can leverage his skill sets.

“But even at this level, I think I can cause a matchup problem at the 5 if I get to the point where I can defend consistently against bigger guys,” Clowney told the Post’s Lewis. “Then they can’t just sit in the lane and protect the rim. I think I can make an impact that way as well.”

He says he’s been meeting with Nets executive chef Marlon Facey about his eating habits and how they can help him bulk up.

“That’s something I’d say I work on a lot because people see I’m skinny and they’re going to try and just go at me,” Clowney said.

If anything, Clowney is a serious guy. He counts among his hobbies solving Rubik’s Cube puzzles. As our Lucas Kaplan tweeted, it showed vs. the Lakers.

After C-Wood got Noah Clowney on the other end, it was nice to see Clowney board and get this put-back pic.twitter.com/9RqgQmkWZQ — Lucas Kaplan (@LucasKaplan_) October 10, 2023

sicko hours but hey, this is a really nice play by Noah Clowney. Jumps to contest but tracks the ball with his left hand to deflect it: pic.twitter.com/LRHdYERCwu — Lucas Kaplan (@LucasKaplan_) October 10, 2023

“Yeah, with the gaining weight part, I’m not [going] to rush it, but I’m learning patience at this level,” Clowney told Lewis. “That’s one of the big things, being patient.

“People I’m banging against [have] got seven, eight, nine, 10 years on me; they’ve been lifting a whole lot longer. My body is not going to change overnight. So I’m trying to learn how to use what I’ve got for the time being, until I can gain enough weight to really push back, get stronger.”

He’s also relying on veterans like Claxton, Dorian Finney-Smith, Royce O’Neale, even Harry Giles III.

“He’s a rookie. He’s got to take what’s going to come,” said Giles, himself fighting for the same minutes as Clowney. “This is supposed to be the year you get beat up on, but you’re supposed to just take everything that can come with it, with structure, with playing against stronger guys, playing against bigger guys. He’s 19, so he has nothing to go but up from here. He’s been adjusting. He’s getting better.

“He’s already a good player; he’s just got to adjust to certain styles, certain talk, just getting confident and getting comfortable out there as well. … Really, each game, he’ll keep getting better.”

A “project,” sure, but one not as far away as some fans felt back in July.