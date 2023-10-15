Game 3: Liberty try to save their season vs.Aces

It was always going to be difficult, but now the margin for error is completely gone. The New York Liberty’s backs are against the wall after the Las Vegas Aces beat them by 28 points in game two of the WNBA Finals on Wednesday night. With the series shifting east, we'll see if the hometown vibes do the Liberty some good.

Where to follow the game

ABC is the place to be. Daytime affair so we’re getting started after 3 PM.

Injuries

No Han Xu. Due to her national team commitments in China, she will not return to the Liberty this season.

No Candace Parker and no Riquna Williams.

The game

For the Liberty, they’ve got to find success on offense. Good offense prevents the Aces from getting out in transition, exploiting mismatches, and finding easy baskets. What’s been most surprising about this series is the amount of open shots the Liberty have missed

new york liberty open misses -- game 2 vs las vegas aces pic.twitter.com/dknpQXbuAL — jack maloney (@jackmaloneycbs) October 12, 2023

For a team that shoots as well as they have, you hope that they snap out of it and return back to their regular form. Today would be a great time to start.

The shooting rebound starts with Sabrina Ionescu. Sab has gone 3-of-12 from 3-point range in the Finals thus far, and her ability to space the floor from anywhere in the gym takes the Liberty from a good offense to a great one. When you’re in a slump, you sometimes tend to speed yourself up and rush to try and get everything back at once. At media availability, she talked about the importance of slowing down, reading the floor, and getting to the right spots on the floor so the team can take the right shots.

For as much as they’ve struggled on offense, the defense hasn’t been able to bother Vegas ... at all. Ionescu talked about how the team needs to forcing them higher up the floor, making catches more difficult, and making them play in less space. It’s been too easy for Vegas to get to their spots on the floor and make things happen.

For the Liberty perimeter defense, they’ll have to stop Jackie Young. JY has been magnificent in this series and is a contender for Finals MVP if Vegas wins. Young has punished the Liberty when they’ve gone under on screens, tried to switch, trapped her on pick and rolls, etc.

This is the Liberty’s first Finals home game since August 29, 2002. It’s been a long, long journey back for the franchise to make it back here. Becky Hammon was on the last Liberty team to make it to the Finals, and she spoke on the franchise’s road back here:

“I’ve always wanted New York to do well. I was just some of the league [PR] people when I saw them playing in a gymnasium I don’t know how many years ago, I’m like “This is the lowest point...” When you’re going from sellout crowds in Madison Square Garden to now playing in a gymnasium, I’m like “What is going on?”

“Another low point I was just telling them was when the Houston Comets folded. The leadership matters and the fact that the Tsais came in and really [put] this franchise back on the map and headed in the right direction. It’s huge for the league. It’s great when New York does well for the league. It just is. You need New York to do well. Just don’t do so well tomorrow!”

Breanna Stewart was asked what Brooklyn means to the Liberty, and the North Syracuse native replied:

“I think the feeling is definitely mutual, and we know that representing Brooklyn is a lot and New York City, as far as just a basketball city as a whole. Continuing to know that as we try to make this league better and uplift this league, we do that for the ones that are looking up to us – the young kinds that are out there playing basketball on the street.”

For this Liberty franchise, being back here after all the setbacks they’ve suffered since 2002 is a testament to the players here now, the players who repped the team with pride even during the lean years, the fans that stuck with them even during their lowest moments, and dedicated ownership that invests in the team and the community they’re in.

Back on the court, finding Stewart easier shots is the name of the game. She’s had to try and make things happen against a set Aces defense for much of the series and hasn’t been able to fully exploit any mismatches she finds. Similar to what Ionescu was saying, it’ll be key for the Liberty to take their time, find the advantages in the flow of what they’re doing, and not play into Vegas’ hands. Getting Stewart cleaner paint shots can open things up for the rest of the team and create some much needed space to operate.

If the Liberty are able to keep it close, they’re going to have to climb on Jonquel Jones’ shoulders to get to the finish line. JJ has been a force on the inside and has been absolutely incredible on the offensive glass. At practice on Saturday, she mentioned that A’ja Wilson and the Aces have been switching matchups, forcing her more into a crowd, and bringing more attention to her in the second half of games. She mentioned that she has to maintain her aggressiveness and the team has to get its timing right vis a vis cutting or spacing out a bit more to counteract it.

JJ also has the lead matchup against Wilson, and A’ja has continued her run of excellence. At Aces practice on Saturday, Myles Ehrlich of Winsidr asked Becky Hammon what makes this group of Aces players so unique, and Hammon spoke in depth about Wilson:

“The league has never seen anybody like her. That big, that fast. I was trying to give her a comp [of players] in years past and there’s nobody like her. Lisa Leslie didn’t have the power [that Wilson has]. Lisa Leslie was finesse, smooth, great footwork, [and] silky. A’ja, the ability to put it on the floor... I mean, some of her moves that she’s doing I’m like, ‘These are all with her off hand, too!’ said Hammon.

“It’s crazy, her development and skill set. There’s been really nobody that I can recall, and even in the NBA, I would say Anthony Davis might be the closest but he’s not as fast because he’s smooth. He can be powerful at times, but he doesn’t have her quickness comparatively. She’s quick. I don’t know, she’s a unicorn. I’ve never seen anyone like her. And her competitiveness. She’s played every game. She don’t sit out. She’s just a winner all the way around.”

Jones talked about meeting Wilson’s force with force while also using your length to contest her and also maintaining your discipline to avoid foul trouble. When you’re going up against a superstar like Wilson, you have to disrupt them as much as you can in order to limit them. With the season on the line, it’s going to take everything the team has if they want to play another day.

Player to watch: Chelsea Gray

When the game is at its tightest, you can count on Gray to bring it home. The reigning Finals MVP hasn’t needed to dominate in scoring like she did last year against the Connecticut Sun, but she can still dial it up when the time is right. Betnijah Laney will get the Gray assignment once again and see if she can make things a bit tougher on her. When the Liberty had success against Vegas in the regular season and Commissioner’s Cup, Laney was able to defend Gray full court and jam up the Aces’ attack. She’ll need to do it again this afternoon so this high powered Vegas offense isn’t operating at full capacity.

After game two, Sandy Brondello talked about the team setting better screens so players like Courtney Vandersloot can have better opportunities to drive to the basket and find success that way. At practice on Friday, I asked if it was something as simple as setting the screens higher, and she walked me through it:

“No it depends, if they’re going under it, it really sucks. But players — this is what you’re taught from a young age, and I’ve had to teach some pros how to set a screen because not everyone knows how to screen. It’s all about angles. Yeah, she can get high, but that’s when it’s fast, cause you just need a little separation. When it’s lower, it’s about taking your time and getting in position,” said the head coach now in her third WNBA Finals.

“And it’s two people, it’s not just the post, it’s the guard waiting as well, too. So we worked on little details like that, you have to remind them. And today was like a training camp day, cause it’s like, ‘Oh, we’re doing shuttle drill,’ cause 1-on-1 defense wasn’t great. But our stunting, our activity wasn’t great, which has helped us be a really good defensive team, but you know, we’ve been a poor defensive team, now in this series.

“But we know we can be great, and it’s everyone doing all the little details, and that’s what it’s about, so it’s just a reminder: We have to be all connected. Connection is our commitment, and we showed that we weren’t, so we have to just get back to remembering how that feels.”

For Sloot, receiving better screens would be an immense benefit for her as it ‘ll create advantages for her to exploit as well as put the Aces on her heels. Throughout this series, the Aces have played off of her and crowded the paint as a result. When she does get those open opportunities, she has to shoot with confidence and make the Aces think twice about leaving her open.

From the Vault

Lil Kim is the halftime performer, and let's pull up some of Queen Bee's many bangers

More reading: Swish Appeal, The Strickland, The Local W, New York Daily News, New York Post, The Athletic. Fansided, Just Women’s Sports, SI All Knicks, Winsidr, Her Hoop Stats, CBS Sports, and The Next