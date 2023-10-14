Jacque Vaughn: Dennis Smith Jr. out ‘at least a week’ with sprained ankle but no ligament damage

Dennis Smith Jr. showed up in a walking boot on his left foot at the Nets Open Practice at Barclays Center Sunday following an ugly ankle twist in Thursday’s game vs. Maccabi Ra’anana, but Jacque Vaughn told beat writers that Smith had sustained no ligament damage. That Vaughn characterized as a bit of luck for the Nets as they head into their last preseason games Monday and Wednesday.

The head coach also said Cam Johnson, who hasn’t played or practiced yet, may practice this week, but he doesn’t intend to press Johnson to “speed up” his rehab from a mild hamstring strain and play him before Opening Night a week from Wednesday.

“He’ll definitely be out at least a week,” Vaughn said of Smith back stage at the event. “Precautionary with the boot so he has support when he walks around. It’s definitely an ankle sprain. Some bone bruises in there also. So. we’ll see a week from now what he looks like. But luckily, I think, no ligament damage. We’ll take that.”

Smith has been injury prone through most of his career so the lack of any ligament damage — even a sprain can put a player out six weeks or worse — is seen as a positive.

The 25-year-old was one of a handful of Nets players who either didn’t scrimmage or did light shooting at Barclays Sunday afternoon. The arena was the back-up venue to the Nets “Practice in the Park” at Brooklyn Bridge Park. With rain in the forecast, the Nets decided discretion is the better part of valor and moved PitP inside where, as super fan Doug Bearak, it was more “Practice in the Barc.” (While fans were waiting for the event to begin, the Liberty were practicing on the court below. They play a do-or-die Game 3 of the WNBA Finals Sunday afternoon in Brooklyn.)

Vaughn spoke about the nagging injuries his players are dealing with. Lonnie Walker IV, who hurt his wrist in the same game, went through a full practice and Vaughn said he should be 100%.

“He was full practice today,” Vaughn told the media. “I think he got his wrist caught up in a screening situation so nothing more for him. Day’Ron (Sharpe) and Nic (Claxton), It’s pretty much day-to-day for those two. So we’ll see how they fit in practice and games going forward but they were both able to do something on the court today physically. So that was good.”

Sharpe hurt his ankle in the Lakers game while Claxton had some glute soreness in between Games 1 and 2 and he was kept out of the Maccabi action.

“And Cam Johnson, the last piece. I think at some point he’s really progressing,” said Vaughn. “Maybe he joins practice at some point this week. I’m not sure about game situation. I’m going to be extremely cautious. I’d rather him available that first game vs. Cleveland then try to speed him along and play him in a preseason game. No setbacks though. He’s going in the right direction...

“More important for him to be injury-free going forward.”

Asked if he might rest players on Monday vs. Philadelphia, Vaughn at first jokingly asked if under the league’s new Player Participation Policy he could talk about that, then said he is more likely to get as many minutes as possible out of his rotation than rest anyone.

“We’re actually trying to go the other way,” said Vaughn. “It’s a rhythm, trying to get a lot of combinations out there. It’s hard to do it if they don’t play. So in my ideal world, I’ll have a conversation with those guys but we want them to play these two games.”

In addition to the 76ers game at home on Monday, the Nets finish up a four-game preseason Wednesday in Miami vs. the Heat. Then, they have a full week off before Cleveland comes to town on Opening Night.

Asked if he was satisfied with the overall integration of his players into the Nets system, Vaughn said yes, but that the injuries have slowed things.

“They are accepting of us trying to figure out how we’re going to play on both ends of the floor. So that piece of it is encouraging,” he said. “They’re open to new ideas, how we’re going to figure this thing out together. So overall, I think our approach to practices has been good, but I’m always going to ask for more.”

For example, he lamented that he won’t be able to see Smith lead the second unit at the point guard position. Vaughn did say he likes playing Ben Simmons and Spencer Dinwiddie together, arguing both can initiate offense and Dinwiddie can supply deep shooting prowess.

Indeed, the Nets face a tough first two weeks of season, playing the new-look Celtics twice, the new-look Bucks, the Mavericks, Heat, and Clippers. Losing Johnson and now Smith along with other nagging injuries could make things even more difficult, something Dorian Finney-Smith acknowledged in talking with the media.

“We for sure got to treat each game like it’s really a game because we only got two more,” Finney-Smith said. “Our first 10 games, it’s going to be rough and we want to come out and try to steal a lot of those games.”