Ben Simmons, Harry Giles star in Brooklyn Nets preseason win over Maccabi Ra’anana

On Thursday night, the Brooklyn Nets took on Maccabi Ra’anana, a team from the Israeli National League, the country’s second-tier league. However, Maccabi Ra’anana arrived at the Barclays Center with some NBA-level reinforcements, news which Chris Haynes broke pregame:

NBA vets Dwyane Bacon, Quinndary Weatherspoon will play for Israeli club Maccabi Ra’anana during team’s three-game preseason stint beginning with Brooklyn Nets tonight, agent Daniel Hazan of @hazansportsmgmt says. Both hoping to sign with NBA team at conclusion. — Chris Haynes (@ChrisBHaynes) October 12, 2023

The Nets, on the other hand, were short-handed, missing Dariq Whitehead (rehab) and Cam Johnson (hamstring), as well as their expected their center rotation of Nic Claxton (sore glute), and Day’Ron Sharpe (sprained ankle). Both of the big men’s absences were deemed as “precautions” by Jacque Vaughn in pregame.

Also, prior to the game, the Brooklyn Nets released their first public statement on the violent clashes around the Gaza Strip, in the form of a PA announcement prior to the Israeli national anthem:

Brooklyn Nets statement: “The Brooklyn Nets and Barclays Center condemn the terorirst attacks and mourn the senseless loss of life in Israel. We stand together against terror and our thoughts are with all who have been impacted by these tragic events.” pic.twitter.com/hLFVQ4Zsmn — Lucas Kaplan (@LucasKaplan_) October 12, 2023

In light of said violence, some weren't sure if the game should be held, with Nic Claxton even saying “I don’t know if we should be playing the game. Personally, I don’t feel that we should be playing the game,” earlier this week.

However, prior to tip, Vaughn confirmed that the Nets “were in constant communication with [Maccabi Ra’anana] throughout, understanding, trying to have some sort of compassion...they reiterated to us that they wanted to play the game.”

Maccabi Ra’anana wanted to play, all right. They led 39-34 after the first quarter when they shot 15-of-23, including 6-11 from deep. Bacon and Weatherspoon each scored in double-digits, much to the delight of an Israeli-flag-filled crowd. Brooklyn’s drop coverage was simply not working, with perimeter defenders displaying preseason-level effort and execution on ball-screens...

May just be preseason effort, but BKN's perimeter defense has been rough to start this one, all around. Dwayne Bacon up to 11 points, and Maccabi Ra'anana leads 33-29 after ten minutes of play: pic.twitter.com/7gXxIQwZGw — Lucas Kaplan (@LucasKaplan_) October 13, 2023

But who cares about that stuff anyway? More importantly, Ben Simmons continued to look like the new Ben Simmons, meaning the old Ben Simmons...

Continues to be a night-and-day difference for Ben Simmons this preseason, couple of nice plays here: pic.twitter.com/Is0Aie7Xx1 — Lucas Kaplan (@LucasKaplan_) October 12, 2023

(Diehard NBA fans will recognize #50, who Simmons scored over in the second clip, as Bruno Caboclo, Maccabi Ra’anana’s third player with NBA experience. Their fourth and final fringe NBA player on the night was Mamadi Diakite, who played 22 games with the Cleveland Cavaliers last season and won a ring with the Milwaukee Bucks two years ago.)

The second quarter was another a high-scoring, laissez-faire 12 minutes, but Brooklyn played defense maybe 20% harder?, leading to a 74-60 lead at the half. The bright spot here was Lonnie Walker IV, who ultimately finished with 12 points on the night, including a couple 3-pointers and an array of athletic finishes...

Lonnie Walker with a smooth lefty finish over Bruno Caboclo: pic.twitter.com/SDqN56DTeh — Lucas Kaplan (@LucasKaplan_) October 13, 2023

Vaughn had nothing but praise for Walker’s minutes in this one, saying postgame, “I thought Lonnie’s minutes were very productive, I think he attacked the rim, made the right play once he got into the paint. His second stint in L.A. was really really good, two attacks at the rim, two deflections on the defensive end of the floor, carried over to tonight when he was extremely efficient in his minutes.”

The other bright spot, of course, was Simmons, who was feeling good enough to swish a turn-around jumper. No, not a jump-hook, I mean a jumper...

Ben Simmons hitting the left-shoulder fadeaway that was unstoppable for many years on 2k: pic.twitter.com/6C4d0NPnui — Lucas Kaplan (@LucasKaplan_) October 13, 2023

Yet, it wasn’t Simmons’ scoring that grabbed the attention of his head coach. It was the game-high nine assists he’d finish with. Said Vaughn: “We talked about the pace and the shots that he can create for others. I think for me, as he continues to stack days together and stack games together, that’s the most important thing because, you know, then the instinctive nature will come out. And you saw some of that more than you did the first game versus the Lakers. I think it’ll continue.

Elsewhere, Harry Giles III showed us why he appears to be leading the Giles/Darius Bazley/Trendon Watford race for a potential roster spot, if we are to believe that race is so. Jacque Vaughn did group the three, referencing “Harry, Baze, and Wat all getting a decent amount of minutes to see how they can add to our team,” in pre-game.

The 6’11” Giles consistently attacked the glass, looking like Brooklyn’s most impressive combination of size and athleticism, non-Clax/Sharpe division. His night wasn’t perfect — it included four fouls — but if finding an interior presence is Vaughn’s first priority, Nets fans saw why Giles appears to be leading the race. The former Duke Blue Devil finished Thursday’s action with 16 points and ten rebounds on 8-of-10 shooting, mixing in some nice two-way sequences...

Garbage time of a pre-season game against a non-NBA team aside...Harry Giles looks good, man. Been pretty clearly the best "fringe" Net tonight: pic.twitter.com/ze4ugTc53l — Lucas Kaplan (@LucasKaplan_) October 13, 2023

“I thought Harry was extremely aggressive and that started with his rebounding on both ends of the floor,” said Vaughn of Giles’ play. “He was his physical. I think he was in the right spots defensively giving us a presence at the rim, so definitely a good night for him. I think he ended up with a double-double, so it’s a pretty productive night in those minutes.”

Giles agreed, keeping it simple: “I went out there today and just played hard, just keeping my focus on what I’ve been focused on, that’s rebounding.”

Harry Giles talked about how he’s feeling out there: “You know, every game I plan to get better, I feel better, [my] wind getting better, and it's all about confidence too man:” pic.twitter.com/Sb29Gf6VYe — Lucas Kaplan (@LucasKaplan_) October 13, 2023

Meanwhile, Bazley and Watford are clearly different players at this point, with Bazley a defensive specialist and Watford practically playing point guard, but neither impressed as much as Giles did on Thursday. Bazley did record a game high 13 boards, but didn’t do much in the way of offense, shooting just 1-of-6, or protecting the rim.

Watford had the better game, particularly offensively with 12 points, but he grabbed just three boards. In sum, neither wing felt physically imposing as a big, and if that’s the criteria to make Brooklyn’s roster, Giles cemented his lead on Thursday, albeit against non-NBA competition.

That was the story of the second half of what was really a scrimmage with a few fans on hand, with Israeli flags (and “I-D-F” chants) everywhere in the building. Nets fans caught some glimpses of their deep bench, like Armoni Brooks going 3-of-7 from deep, or Jalen Wilson nailing a trey, but there was not much to report from the final 24 minutes of this one, particularly score-wise.

Brooklyn was led by Mikal Bridges, who scored 23 points on 20 shots. He nailed six threes, but struggled mightily from the mid-range. Pessimists will point to an inability to separate for clean looks as foreboding for his prospects as a primary shot creator; others will not draw such takeaways from an exhibition against Maccabi Ra’anana.

Spencer Dinwiddie scored 15 points on 4-of-6 from deep, Cam Thomas was mighty quiet with seven points on 2-of-9 shooting, and Simmons’ final line was 6/6/9 with a steal.

On the other side, Maccabi Ra’anana was led by Weatherspoon and Bacon, who scored 17 points each, while Dakarai Tucker, a former Utah Ute, scored 14 points.

The Nets outrebounded Maccabi, 55-37 and turned the ball over 11 times, five of them in the fourth.

Final score: Brooklyn Nets 135, Maccabi Ra’anana 103

Backcourt Injuries

One name I haven’t mentioned yet? Dennis Smith Jr., who had to exit the ballgame after just one minute of play. He suffered an left ankle sprain, the severity of which is still unclear, on this attempted 3-pointer:

Dennis Smith Jr. went down after turning his left ankle, replay seen here, hopefully nothing too serious, of course: pic.twitter.com/7DvK7PiimI — Lucas Kaplan (@LucasKaplan_) October 13, 2023

While Vaughn confirmed that initial X-rays came back negative, he added that Smith Jr. will “get scanned tomorrow,” somberly adding “I love being around [Dennis]. He is a competitor, he is tough, so he will try to fight through this, but hopefully the scans are negative tomorrow. Not a good loss for us.”

Speculation aside, that doesn’t sound great. On the brighter side, the Nets also announced Lonnie Walker wouldn’t return to the floor in the second half after a “right wrist contusion” he suffered in the second quarter. Vaughn assuaged any worries, though, calling the injury “nothing serious” before moving on to discuss Walker’s solid play.

Happy Birthday, Cam

Cam Thomas got an early birthday cake and rookie serenade post-game...

Happy early birthday to our guy @24_camthomas! pic.twitter.com/roJMBcOstv — Brooklyn Nets (@BrooklynNets) October 13, 2023

He turns 22 Friday.

Next Up

The Brooklyn Nets will host the Philadelphia 76ers at the Barclays Center at 7:30 p.m. ET on Monday night, the third of four preseason games. Beware, if you’re a Nets fan buying a ticket to come boo James Harden, he hasn’t played in either of Philly’s first two preseason games.