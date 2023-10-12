PRESEASON GAME #2 - Nets return to Brooklyn to face a wounded Israeli team

The game is not the story. Although the Nets will be back at Barclays Center Thursday evening for the first time since April and fans want to see more of Ben Simmons, Cam Thomas, etc., the world had other plans.

Maccabi Ra’anana, the Israeli second division team from suburban Tel Aviv, should be thinking of facing an NBA team in New York City. Instead, their minds no doubt are filled with anxiety and pain as their homeland reels from the weekend attacks by Hamas that have taken 1,200 lives and the subsequent response by the Israeli Defense Forces that has taken a thousand more in Gaza. This was Israel’s 9/11. Indeed, Saturday’s death toll was the worst Jews have suffered since the Holocaust ended in 1945.

The game, however, will go on. Maccabi told the Nets they want to play. But not everyone believes it’s the right thing to do.

Indeed, Nic Claxton said he felt the game should not be played in light of the ongoing war.

“We feel for the players that we’re playing against,’’ Claxton said after practice Wednesday. “I don’t know if we should be playing the game. Personally, I don’t feel that we should be playing the game. But we feel for them and we’re gonna go out there and do our job.”

Asked why he believes the game shouldn’t be played, Claxton responded, “Because there [are] bigger things going on in the world than basketball.”

In addition, BSE Global announced Wednesday that security at Barclays Center will be beefed up in light of continuing demonstrations around the city which is home to the nation’s largest Jewish and Palestinian populations.

Expect a somber acknowledgement of the tragedy before the game begins.

Where to follow the game

The YES Network and YES App are where you need to be. We get started at Barclays Center at 7:30 p.m. ET. Chris Carrino and Tim Capstraw have the call.

Injuries

Cam Johnson continues to rehab his mild hamstring strain. He and Day’Ron Sharpe, who twisted his ankle vs. the Lakers Monday, did not practice Wednesday and are not expected to play Thursday. Dariq Whitehead, recovering from off-season foot surgery said two days ago he has been practicing 1-on-1 and hopes to be up to 5-on-5 in “a couple of weeks.”

No word on injuries for Maccabi who is playing the first game of its season. No other Israeli teams are playing back home.

The Game

Putting aside the anxiety and pain, which remains a difficult task, the game will be both a return to Barclays and a tune-up for Brooklyn. Maccabi is playing the first of three games on its second annual barnstorming tour of the NBA. They will play the Cavaliers and Timberwolves following the Nets.

For those fans who head to Atlantic and Flatbush or watch Chris and Capper on YES, the big question will be whether Ben Simmons can continue and improve upon his first half play vs. the Lake Show. Simmons only played in the first half but looked like the point guard back in 2020 and 2021 when ESPN ranked him the 15th and 16th best player in the league in their top 100 rankings back then. He said he was healthy and ready to go and he was. It’s hard to imagine a bigger determinant for the Nets than Simmons health.

Cam Thomas will likely be a fan focus as well. In a little more than 22 minutes, the 21-year-old did what he normally does when he starts, as he did in place of Cam Johnson. He gets buckets, scoring 26 points including 17 in a rock ‘em, sock ‘em shooting display.

Will Thomas continue to start until Johnson is ready to go? Or will Jacque Vaughn try other experiments? As of now, Thomas is listed as starting. Spencer Dinwiddie, it should be noted, put on his own shooting show, hitting 4-of-6 from deep in the first half after coming off the bench.

There will of course be more questions about Brooklyn’s adjustment to drop coverage on defense, which obviously didn’t work out well in Las Vegas. The Lakers put up 75 points in the first half when LeBron James and Anthony Davis were playing.

Player to Watch

Not a lot of information available on Maccabi Ra’anana, but one player who no doubt will be thrilled with a chance to show what he can do is California native Dakarai Tucker, Maccabi’s new 6’5” small forward. Tucker is your typical basketball vagabond. He spent his collegiate career at Utah, then made his way across the world, playing in the G League, Summer League in the U.S., as well as leagues in Uruguay, Hungary and Israel. He even had a tryout with the Nets back in 2019, per his Eurobasket.com profile.

Last season, Tucker played for Ashkelon in the Israeli National League, averaging 17 points and five rebounds on shooting splits of 60/40/86.

From the Vault

The Israeli National Anthem will be played this evening to honor Israel...