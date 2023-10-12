NBA Preseason Game Thread: Maccabi Ra’anana at Brooklyn Nets, 7:30PM

Three days after falling to the Lakers by three, the Nets face Maccabi Ra’anana in an exhibition match — the first of three games against NBA teams for the Israeli-based team.
There were good signs despite the loss — Cam Thomas dropped 26 points and Ben Simmons was aggressive (and efficient) at the rim. On the flip side, Day’Ron Sharpe sprained his ankle and the defense wasn’t as sharp as advertised, allowing L.A. to score 129 points (75 in the first half.).
Onto the next...
WHO: Brooklyn Nets vs. Maccabi Ra’anana
WHAT: Preseason Game No. 2
WHEN: 7:30 pm ET
WHERE: YES Network/YES App
Injuries: Cam Johnson continues to rehab his mild hamstring strain. He and Day’Ron Sharpe, who twisted his ankle vs. the Lakers Monday, did not practice Wednesday and are not expected to play Thursday. Dariq Whitehead, recovering from off-season foot surgery said two days ago he has been practicing 1-on-1 and hopes to be up to 5-on-5 in “a couple of weeks.”.
The Game: Putting aside the anxiety and pain, which remains a difficult task, the game will be both a return to Barclays and a tune-up for Brooklyn. They will play the Cavaliers and Timberwolves following the Nets.
For those who watch, Ben Simmons only played in the first half but looked like the point guard back in 2020 and 2021 when ESPN ranked him the 15th and 16th best player in the league in their top 100 rankings back then. He said he was healthy and ready to go and he was. It’s hard to imagine a bigger determinant for the Nets than Simmons health.
Cam Thomas will likely be a fan focus as well. In a little more than 22 minutes, the 21-year-old did what he normally does when he starts, as he did in place of Cam Johnson. He gets buckets, scoring 26 points including 17 in a rock ‘em, sock ‘em shooting display.
