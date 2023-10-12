NBA Preseason Game Thread: Maccabi Ra’anana at Brooklyn Nets, 7:30PM

Three days after falling to the Lakers by three, the Nets face Maccabi Ra’anana in an exhibition match — the first of three games against NBA teams for the Israeli-based team.

There were good signs despite the loss — Cam Thomas dropped 26 points and Ben Simmons was aggressive (and efficient) at the rim. On the flip side, Day’Ron Sharpe sprained his ankle and the defense wasn’t as sharp as advertised, allowing L.A. to score 129 points (75 in the first half.).

Onto the next...

WHO: Brooklyn Nets vs. Maccabi Ra’anana

WHAT: Preseason Game No. 2

WHEN: 7:30 pm ET

WHERE: YES Network/YES App

From our game preview...