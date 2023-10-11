Jacque Vaughn praises Cam Thomas ... on defense as well as offense

The subtext — or maybe even the overriding theme — to Cam Thomas 26-point effort was Jacque Vaughn’s praise of his young guard, a contrast to Vaughn’s skeptical view last season, even when he was setting NBA records with three straight 40 point games.

“He’s grown from Year 1 to Year 3, and part of that is knowing how you can affect the game on both ends of the floor, be accountable on both ends of the floor,” Vaughn said of Thomas post-game. “So that was the reason for starting tonight.”

Then, Wednesday, asked again about Thomas, told beat writers that he not only endorsed his aggressive offense, but liked what he saw in other aspects of the 21-year-old’s game.

“For me, I was looking at the defensive end of the floor,’’ Vaughn said. “Was he in the right position? Were the boxouts the way they were supposed to be? Were the matchups the way they were supposed to be? Was he detailed in his approach? Those things were really good.”

Vaughn added more insight on what he expects from Thomas.

“I think overall he pretty much played in the flow of the offense,” added the head coach. “He found space. I love the fact that he shot the three-ball, which we want him to do. Some of those have turned into off-the-bounce twos in the past, but catch-and-shoot threes are great. So the things that we are asking him to do and work on, I think you saw some carryover.”

Neither Day’Ron Sharpe nor Cam Johnson practiced on Wednesday but Vaughn said Johnson is “moving in the right direction.” DaRiq Whitehead will also be unavailable as he contines to rehab from off-season foot surgery.

——————

Thursday night’s game vs. Maccabi Ra’anana is on. There had been some concerns that the game with the Israeli team might get cancelled because of the Hamas attacks on Israel and the subsequent response by the Israeli Defense Forces. In fact, the Nets players as well as team executives had conversations about canceling the game. Indeed, Nic Claxton said he felt the game should not be played in light of the ongoing war.

“We feel for the players that we’re playing against,’’ Claxton said after practice Wednesday. “I don’t know if we should be playing the game. Personally, I don’t feel that we should be playing the game. But we feel for them and we’re gonna go out there and do our job.”

Asked why he believes the game shouldn’t be played, Claxton responded, “Because there [are] bigger things going on in the world than basketball.”

Vaughn said the Nets as an organization had internal talks and spoke with officials of the Israeli team who said they wanted to carry on. Maccabi Ra’anana also has games later this month vs. the Cavaliers and Timberwolves.

“Just organizationally, we have been in contact with Maccabi, and they have reiterated to us that they do want to play the game,’’ Vaughn said.