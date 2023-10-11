Mikal Bridges jumps 16 spots in ESPN Top 100, edges out Kyrie Irving

In a couple of weeks, it will all be meaningless, but ESPN’s top 100 rankings are (mostly) in and Mikal Bridges is among the big winners, jumping 16 spots in the last year and finishing at the No. 34 spot ... just behind Villanova teammate Jalen Brunson and just ahead of Kyrie Irving.

With only the top 10 players still to be ranked, Bridges will be the top Brooklynite in the worldwide leader’s annual poll and one of only two Nets on the top 100 list, the other being Bridges’ best buddy, Cam Johnson, who finished 82nd. (Two other Nets players, Nic Claxton and Spencer Dinwiddie, were named to a special category: “10 players who could vault into next year’s rankings.”)

Of Bridges, ESPN’s Kevin Pelton writes:

Although Bridges jumped 16 places, Irving barely moved in this year’s rankings, having finished 33rd himself at the beginning of last season, but ESPN’s Tim MacMahon cited “the eight-time All-Star’s turbulent track record” in why he fell.

As for Johnson, Pelton noted his new contract and his 3-point shooting prowess. Johnson was unranked last year.

ESPN also-ran category included “omissions,” aka tough calls and “bounce backs” aka players who could be included in next season’s top 100 after dropping out this year. Claxton, who finished fifth in Most Improved Balloting and 10th in Defensive Player of the Year, was listed first among the “omissions.”

The comparison between Claxton and Jarrett Allen, his predecessor as Brooklyn’s starting center, suggests relatively similar 2022-23 seasons. Per 36 minutes, the players averaged similar points (15.7 for Allen, 15.2 for Claxton) and rebounds (11.1 for Claxton and 10.8 for Allen). Claxton led the NBA by shooting 70% from the field, better than Allen’s 64%, and more than doubled his blocks per 36 (3.0 to 1.4) en route to finishing third among centers in All-Defensive voting. Allen’s track record as an All-Star in 2021-22, before Claxton had established himself as a starter, gives him the nod. Still, if Allen is comfortably in the top 100, Claxton belongs there too.

Allen, it should be noted, finished 50th in this year’s rankings. ESPN did not mention why it chose Allen for its comparables rather Mitchell Robinson who was ranked 100th.

Dinwiddie finished 69th a year ago, the second biggest drop in the rankings. Pelton contended last year’s ranking may have been too high.

As the second-highest ranked player in 2022 (No. 69) to fall off the list, Dinwiddie didn’t age out like the only player ahead of him, 37-year-old Kyle Lowry (No. 60). Admittedly, Dinwiddie’s ranking was probably inflated a year ago by his role in the Dallas Mavericks’ run to the conference finals. Nonetheless, he was as effective as ever last season and has a chance to reprove his value with a full season in Brooklyn.

For those wondering where Ben Simmons was ranked at his peak in Philadelphia, the Nets point guard was No. 15 in 2020 and No. 16 in 2021.

ESPN’s top 10 are due tomorrow. Kevin Durant will be ranked then.

There are other rankings of course like Hoopshype breakout candidates. Bridges finished fourth on that list while Claxton was among “others receiving votes.”