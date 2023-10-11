Nets left Vegas with some big gains, but also some big concerns

The positives certainly outweighed the negatives on Monday night in Las Vegas. Cam Thomas once again proved he can get buckets, scoring 26 points in only 22 minutes and Ben Simmons showed flashes of what made him All-NBA, All-Defense and an All-Star before physical and mental maladies kept him off the court most of the last two seasons. Those were the big positives. There was also Noah Clowney’s eight boards — including four offensive — in 16 minutes, both game highs. And the offense did score 126 points.

However...

As the wins and losses are tallied up — and the videos start to roll back in Brooklyn, there are issues on both ends of the court that need to be addressed. As more than one pundit noted, Dorian Finney-Smith had said on Media Day that he hopes the Nets can hold opponents to 90 points. He just didn’t say in a half. The Nets gave up 75 in the first two quarters with the Laker starters on the court and D’Angelo Russell and Anthony Davis looking All-World.

Even the offense needs work, despite the heroics of Thomas and Simmons. Jacque Vaughn pointed at the first unit in particular and how they need to rebound better and move it, move it, move it.

“Oh, we definitely need to improve, and I think that was one of the messages for that first group,” Vaughn said. “And I think it’s [huge]. We have an advantage when the ball goes off the rim of having multiple guys who can rebound the basketball.

“With that advantage, you might not get the outlet every single time, so you’ve got to learn how to run — and run unselfishly without the basketball. And so that first group has that to learn, for sure. I think we can use that as an advantage for us, but the spacing starts as you flow into a half-court. And then you’ve got to be committed to giving your teammates space when you don’t have the ball.

The Nets, as has been noted often, aren’t just missing KD and Kyrie. They’re missing Joe Harris, Seth Curry and Patty Mills and their 3-point shooting. Of course, they were missing their most reliable deep shooter, Cam Johnson, who is recovering from what is described as a mild hamstring strain. The Nets did shoot 15-of-39 from deep, a very respectable 38.5%, led by Thomas and Spencer Dinwiddie’s combined 8-of-12, but they know, as Brian Lewis wrote Wednesday, “the eye test showed the starting unit’s spacing was subpar, and the Nets knew it.”

“I thought we played with a great pace. Obviously we got to figure out the space and stuff,” Thomas said. “Just the first game against different people other than us, against a different defense than what we’re used to, so the spacing is going to be a little different. So we’ve got to get used to the spacing. It’s all just easy things, just playing.”

Of course, in that regard, having Johnson’s gravity will help once he returns. It’s unlikely that Mikal Bridges is going to be as ineffective as he was vs. L.A., scoring only eight points on 2-of-7 shooting (and turning the ball over three times) in 15 minutes. Moreover, Simmons reminded us, in case anyone forgot, it was one preseason game and the first one to boot.

“We’ve just got to figure it out,” Simmons said. “I think we’re just learning, learning where we’re going to be. I mean, it’s the first game; there will be jitters for everybody. So we’re figuring it out.

“And there’s a lot of positives you can take from [Monday]. For me, I think I allow my teammates to realize they’re gonna get a lot of shots if I’m attacking anybody getting to the rim and getting the defense to drop in. So we’re just learning. We’re gonna figure it out. It’s going to take some time.”

Despite the loss of all that deep shooting and some initial issues with spacing, it should be noted that Simmons, in addition to setting the team’s pace will have a lot to do with its space as well. In his first four seasons with the Sixers, Simmons assisted on 996 3-pointers, second in the league to Russell Westbrook over that stretch. Setting up players for open looks is going to help everyone’s percentages.

Defense was supposed to be the Nets’ forte, but it sure didn’t look that way Monday. Vaughn is trying to integrate more drop coverage in the Nets defensive schemes but for whatever reason, things did not go as planned. As Peter Sblendorio of the Daily News wrote, the Lake Show came out firing from the perimeter. “Los Angeles made eight 3-pointers in the first quarter and finished with 20 overall ... far too often the Lakers were able to get clean looks against the Nets’ first unit.”

The rebounding didn’t get any benefit either. The Lakers outrebounded the Nets, 30-16 in the first half with mostly starters on the floor. Anthony Davis corralled seven. Worse, Brooklyn grabbed one offensive board in the first two quarters.

The Nets play Thursday at Barclays vs. Maccabi Ra’anana of the Israeli League, the first of three games of a barnstorming tour against NBA teams. It is certainly going to be an emotional game considering what is going on back home, but it’s unlikely to be much of a test. On Monday, however, it will be the Nets vs. Sixers at Barclays. Depending on who’s playing, that will certainly be a test.