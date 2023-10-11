Liberty look to tie WNBA Finals vs. the Aces

Work to do. The New York Liberty had a solid first half, but couldn’t keep up after the break and the Las Vegas Aces wound up pulling away and winning 99-82 on Sunday afternoon. They lead the WNBA Finals 1-0.

Injuries

Han Xu still has overseas commitments and is out.

No Candace Parker. Definitely no Riquna Williams.

The game

For the first time in a while, the Liberty didn’t dominate on the glass. In fact, they lost it entirely as Vegas outrebounded them 34-30. When New York wins on the glass, they usually win games. Their presence and toughness on the inside is one of their defining traits and something they’ll work to get back to tonight. That starts with Jonquel Jones. JJ collected her seventh straight double double, but only had one rebound after halftime. The Aces were able to draw JJ away from the rim and have a lot of success inside the painted area. For Jones, being able to punish the Aces on the inside offensively and make her presence known defensively will be a tall task, but one she’s up to.

To do that, she’ll have to stay out of foul trouble. That’s easier said than done when you’re facing A’ja Wilson. I didn’t realize this until someone pointed it out on Twitter a few days ago, but Wilson tied Angel McCoughtry in 2011 for most free throws attempted in a season (Granted, it’s 40 games as compared to McCoughtry’s 33, but still) with 283. Wilson is automatic from everywhere on the court and her ability to score on the move is an underrated part of her game and forces defenders like Jones to chase her all over the court. She’s also the reigning back-to-back Defensive Player of the Year and someone you should think twice about challenging at the rim. What to do, what to do?

Game twos are all about adjustments, and Breanna Stewart spoke about that in her media availability on Tuesday afternoon:

“Obviously we had defensive lapses, especially in the second half that we need to be better with, to be tighter with. Vegas has a lot of great talent on the court and making sure that no matter who we’re guarding, we’re making it difficult, and in turn, when we go on the offensive end, we play with a purpose and we have a point in getting to what we want to do.

“Putting the pressure on them, getting to the free throw line, getting paint touches, because that’s where we’re our best.”

New York only attempted 13 free throws in game one, and they’re going to have to find their way to the basket more tonight. Betnijah Laney and her ability to score on all three levels can solve that problem. As Bee mentioned to me yesterday, it can open things up for her teammates and forces Vegas into help.

Ultimately, if New York is to even this series, they’re going to need a big game out of Sabrina Ionescu. She only had seven shot attempts in game one and had some angles to drive to the basket that she didn’t fully explore. The Aces ran her through a bunch of screens on the other side and

Player to watch: Jackie Young

You can’t take everything away against Vegas. For teams as special as Las Vegas is, they have scorers and playmakers up and down the starting lineup. And if you make mistakes against a team like this, they’re going to make you pay

Young’s 26 points tied Kelsey Plum for a game high, and the ways in which she got her points has Sandy Brondello and the Liberty thinking of ways to limit her excellence. As Mark Schindler noted at Compare BET:

Basketball is rarely defined by strictly one-on-one battles, but if New York cannot find an answer, it’s going to be tough sledding defensively. She was too strong and quick for Sabrina Ionescu. Too big for Courtney Vandersloot. She’s too good a shooter off the dribble and off the catch to give her space. But, play her too tight and she’s amongst the best at playing through contact.

The Liberty tried putting Breanna Stewart on Young a few times in game one, and the back-and-forth promises to be a fun game within the game.

The Liberty guards had their struggles in game one, and Courtney Vandersloot’s were the center of attention throughout the broadcast and in the chatter leading up to the game. Sloot passed up open shots throughout the night, but did take those shots with more confidence in the fourth quarter. Brondello shouted out Sloot’s persistence and said she knows if the opportunities are there again, she won’t hesitate to take them. Like we said earlier, you can’t take everything away. However, teams decide what they can live with, and Vegas was able to live with leaving Vandersloot open while hassling everyone else on the Liberty. If Sloot is able to cash in those shots this time, it’ll cause Vegas to adjust and try something new.

