Filed under: Glue Guys GLUE GUYS: Ben, Cam and Preseason Basketball By Michael Smeltz Oct 10, 2023, 4:25pm EDT / new Share this story Share this on Facebook Share this on Twitter Share All sharing options Share All sharing options for: GLUE GUYS: Ben, Cam and Preseason Basketball Reddit Pocket Flipboard Email Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images Mike and Brian dissect the two most important developments from the Nets first preseason game: Cam Thomas the starter and Ben Simmons the rejuvenated. More From NetsDaily In NBA GM survey, Mikal Bridges gets votes for defense, versatility Cam Thomas scores 26 and Ben Simmons looks like his old self as Lakers beat Nets, 129-126, in preseason opener NBA Preseason Game Thread: Brooklyn Nets vs. Los Angeles Lakers, 9:00PM BRING IT ON: Nets open preseason vs. Lakers in Las Vegas Cathy Engelbert talks expansion, Dearica Hamby, the Tsais at WNBA Finals media availability New York Liberty drop Game 1 of WNBA Finals to Las Vegas Aces, 99-81 Loading comments...
Loading comments...