In NBA GM survey, Mikal Bridges gets votes for defense, versatility

NBA.com’s annual GM survey has long been a predictor of big things.

Every preseason, John Schuhmann (founder of NetsDaily) asks the NBA’s general managers what they think regarding the season ahead. Their anonymous answers provides an inside look at what the league’s leading decision-makers think about the upcoming season, like in last year’s survey, Brooklyn was voted the team whose level of success was toughest to predict. Got that one right.

With no Kevin Durant, no Kyrie Irving and a lot of other changes, the Nets don’t get as much attention in the suras they have in the past. Still, after his breakout with the Nets and then with Team USA, Mikal Bridges has, not surprisingly, gained fans among the GMs.

According to Schuhmann, Bridges is listed as

the second best perimeter defender in the NBA (behind only Jrue Holiday) with 13% of the GMs vote;

the second best player at moving without the ball (behind only Steph Curry) with 13% of the vote;

the fourth best versatile defender in the NBA (behind Giannis Antetokounmpo, Draymond Green and Bam Adebayo) with 7% of the vote;

Bridges also received votes in two other categories: most likely to have a breakout season in 2023-24 and most versatile player in the NBA.

The 27-year-old was the only Nets player to get votes in any of the categories Schuhmann asked about. As a team, Brooklyn gained some votes as the best defensive team in the NBA, one of seven teams mentioned. Will Weaver, who’s back with the Nets for a second stint as a Nets assistant, received votes as best assistant coach in the NBA.

The Nets received no votes from the GMs who were asked to project Eastern Conference standings. The Celtics, following their acquisitions of Kristaps Porzingis and Jrue Holiday, and the Bucks, with Damian Lillard, are seen as co-favorites to win the NBA title with 33% of the vote, followed by the Bucks and Suns.