Cam Thomas scores 26 as Los Angeles Lakers beat Brooklyn Nets, 129-126, in preseason opener

After the quietest offseason in recent memory, the Brooklyn Nets came roaring back into our lives Monday, hitting the hardwood against King James and the Los Angeles Lakers. Although the Nets lost to the Lakeshow 129-126, just seeing the Nets running around on the hardwood, especially one in particular, was a win in itself.

Brooklyn started the game with Ben Simmons, Spencer Dinwiddie, Cam Thomas, Mikal Bridges, and Nic Claxton. Jacque Vaughn giving Thomas the nod for the injured Cameron Johnson added to the attention and excitement before tipoff. Thomas averaged 39 points per game last year as a starter — but only started four games as the team navigated its way around all the roster turnover.

By the time the Nets lost, 129-126, Thomas once again showed that given the ball, he’ll give you buckets, 26 of them in 22 minutes.

The Lakers initially ran with its stars in LeBron James and Anthony Davis. They sat the entire second half though, as did most of Brooklyn’s projected starters. Former Nets Taurean Prince and D’Angelo Russell joined James and Davis along with Austin Reaves, who had played with Bridges and Johnson this summer for Team USA.

The Lakers jumped out to an early lead, but Nets fans got what they were after from the jump: an energized and mobile Ben Simmons.

Rule No. 1 whenever you break down a preseason game is to never get too excited about anything you see. It’s also Rule No. 2 and 3, too. But in the case of Simmons, who played just 42 games last year, it’s hard not to do exactly that. Ben10 notched Brooklyn’s first two points of the preseason, going right at James off the dribble while converting a smooth right hook shot around the cylinder.

He looked engaged throughout the first period, moving decisively even as a cutter and at one point finishing through contact for a tough and-one. To be fair, he missed the free throw after, but all-in-all, Simmons was largely responsible for much of Brooklyn’s early offense.

Ben 10 again pic.twitter.com/LoaE5CzXI4 — Brooklyn Nets (@BrooklynNets) October 10, 2023

The first period was not all sunshine and daisies however for the boys from Back East. Day’Ron Sharpe had to exit the game almost immediately after checking in with what appeared to be an ankle injury. The Lakers also started the game 7-of-10 from deep. However, the Nets still took a 35-34 lead into the second frame.

Thomas led the team with seven points after the first, though he would expand on that later on. Dinwiddie and O’Neale also helped etch out that lead. The tech guy with a jumper hit two heavily contested triples during the period. Not to be outdone, O’Neale hit two quick triples off the bench soon after, the latter of which looked several feet beyond the arc.

However, LA’s hot shooting returned in the second period. The Lakers started that frame 5-of-7 from the field to seize a double-digit lead. That ballooned into a 32-12 run which resulted in a 19-point first half deficit for Brooklyn.

You heard a lot of talk primarily from Claxton the past few weeks about Brooklyn’s intent to play drop defense this year rather than switch on every screen. That tactic was on display tonight and it largely laid the groundwork for Los Angeles’ run, as their shooters punished Brooklyn for the space they gave up.

However, the Nets did get a fast break dunk for Simmons about halfway through that quarter. He blazed past Russell for a lose ball before converting the flush. With how stiff Simmons looked last year, that play came as a real gift to fans. Want some icing on the cake? The sequence also started with a defensive rebound — yet another aspect of the game which felt foreign to the team last season.

The Nets cut the Laker lead to nine points with just 34 second until halftime, but then gave up a quick five off two equally lackadaisical defensive sequences. After another Dinwiddie three, the Nets gave up a transition triple to Rui Hachimura. Then after a Mikal Bridges turnover, part of a subpar evening, James bolted down the court and threw a lob to Jaxon Hayes which he converted at the buzzer to give LA a 75-61 halftime lead.

Besides a few stout defensive possessions, Bridges experienced a quiet game. He did not play during the second half and finished with eight points while shooting 2-of-7 from the field. The Nets seemed to run their sets primarily through Simmons and Thomas tonight. Whether or not that continues with or without Johnson in the lineup during Brooklyn’s next three preseason contests will be something to keep an eye on.

Dennis Smith Jr., Royce O’Neale, Dorian Finney-Smith, and Harry Giles III joined Thomas to start the second half. With it being the preseason, the Lakers also put their big guns back in their armory, resting James and Davis.

The Nets took advantage, quickly cutting the lead back to single digits.

Noah Clowney got his first NBA burn during the third. Christian Wood wasted no time giving him his first “welcome to the NBA” moment, bullying him inside for a bucket that pushed LA’s lead back up to eight.

Clowney looked a bit lost at first, turning it over on the next possession. He did however show some resiliency, notching his first two points on a baseline finish after corralling a rebound away from to Wood following a missed shot from Thomas a few plays later.

Seemingly everything went in for Thomas other than that shot during the third. His knack for scoring in isolation plays was on full display during the frame as he tallied 17 points while going 6-of-7 on FGs. He went especially caught fire around the five minute mark in the third, hitting three straight triples. Thomas finished with 26 points on 9-of-14 shooting to lead all scorers.

But as exciting as it was watching Thomas morph into a flamethrower, Brooklyn’s defensive woes continued at the other end. Their inability to navigate around screens never improved and Vaughn opted to roll with a zone with roughly three minutes to play in the third period and with LA still up 99-94.

By that point, Thomas had been replaced by summer league standout Armoni Brooks. With Clowney, Jalen Wilson, Trendon Watford, and Darius Bazley joining him, the Nets closed the third down on the Lakers 110-102. Los Angeles opted to leave Wood in the game late in the period. He dominated Brooklyn’s deep bench unit, reeling in 10 points alone.

With Brooklyn’s youngsters taking the reigns at that point, this game’s final frame strongly resembled a summer-league contest. Clowney logged a couple more minutes to finish with five points and a team-high eight boards. Brooks hit an early triple in the period to give himself six points. He also snagged three rebounds.

Watford and Lonnie Walker IV, who did not play on Brooklyn’s summer league squad, took charge for the Nets in the closing frame. Without a true point guard on the floor, the Nets often ran their offense through Watford which yielded mixed results.

Walker IV on the other hand hit a number of tough looks against his old teammates in the frame which helped Brooklyn nearly steal a win. His offense at one end and some solid sequences at the other from Darius Bazley allowed the Nets to crawl back into it and even jump ahead 126-125 with 1:40 to play.

However, the Nets turned it over on their next two possessions, a fumbled layup attempt from Wilson and a Watford offensive foul. Those plays, split by with a Maxwell Lewis breakaway dunk, essentially sealed the deal.

Next Up:

Brooklyn is currently slated to face off against Maccabi Ra’anana of the Israeli National League this Thursday at the Barclay’s center. They participated in the NBA preseason last year as well, playing the Los Angeles Clippers, Portland Trail Blazers, and Oklahoma City Thunder, who all defeated them with ease.

The Nets will stay home for a date with the Philadelphia 76ers the following Monday. Then it’s off to South Beach for a preseason finale bout with the Miami Heat on Wednesday, October 18th.