The Glue Guys dive into Kevin Durant’s injured MCL: why this year is different than last year, how the schedule plays out and what our expectations should be of the team without Durant. Then (14:00) Dr. Neeraj Patel comes on to discuss how long KD’s recovery may take and any long term concerns. Disclaimer: Dr. Patel is not Kevin Durant’s personal doctor, nor has ever given medical care to Kevin Durant. He’s just a smart person!