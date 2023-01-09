In Battle of the ‘Burbs, Long Island Nets blow out Westchester Knicks, 130-97

After an embarrassing one-point loss to the lowly Westchester Knicks Friday night, the Long Island Nets took it personally Sunday afternoon in blowout fashion, 130-97. Eight Nets were in double figures by the time the final buzzer sounded in Bridgeport, Conn., where the Westchester Knicks are playing this season.

In the opening minutes of the game, the Nets and Knicks traded four leads and one deadlocked score. Westchester got three points ahead at one point, but that was it. Led by Donovan Williams, who scored 10 points in the first quarter. Nets jumped out to a 40-25 lead after one, then 70-54 at the half. It got worse after that for Westchester with the Nets going up by 36 at one point. Final score: Nets 130, Knicks 97.

Forward Jordan Bowden led all scorers with 22 points along with five rebounds and four assists. Keesler Edwards registered 18 points and seven boards. Donovan Williams shot 4-of-5 from three collecting 16 points and six assists on the game. Five additional players scored double-figures.

Brooklyn big man Day’Ron Sharpe had a near double-double with 10 points and nine boards to go along with five assists while Long Island’s big man Kavion Pippen had 10 and eight. Noah Kirkwood, a big guard who recently returned from injury, had 13 while the Nets two two-ways, David Duke Jr. and Alondes Williams, had 12 points each. Duke, who’s shown some improvement in deep shooting the last few games, was 2-of-3 from beyond the arc.

There were more than enough highlights to go around...

The Nets are now 5-2 in the G League regular season.

Westchester’s (1-4) DaQuan Jeffries (Two-Way Player) and Nuni Omot combined for 34 points evenly. Omot’s 17 points on the night marked the first time he reached double figures since December 22. He also shot 3-5 from three.

Westchester plays again Monday night at Nassau Coliseum. They’ll face the Windy City Bulls at 7:00 p.m. ET. The game will be telecast on the YES App.