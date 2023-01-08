Watch Live: Brooklyn Nets at Miami Heat, 6:00 PM EST on YES Network

The Brooklyn Nets will wrap up this current road trip with a game against the Miami Heat on Sunday night.

Brooklyn is closing in on the Boston Celtics for first place in the East, sitting just 1.5 games behind them. Funny enough, the Nets will head home after Sunday’s game to take on those pesky Celtics. A potential matchup that could put them in first place in the East.

Let’s not get too far ahead of ourselves. The job to be done is to beat the Heat, first and foremost, on Sunday. Then we can worry about next week’s game against the Celtics.

WHO: Brooklyn Nets (26-13) at Miami Heat (21-19)

WHEN: 6:00 p.m. est

WHERE: YES Network (tv and app), WFAN-FM (radio)

Game preview.

Nic Claxton is currently ninth in the East frontcourt for All Star votes, and with the way he’s going, he might wind up making the big game. Claxton had another excellent all-around game as his nine points, nine rebounds, five blocks, and four assists shined through for the Nets. Even when you’re struggling, you’ve got to stick with it. Trust what you’re doing, stay solid in your process, and hope the results show up. Kyrie Irving had a rough shooting night (7-22, 3-10 from three point range) and had some lapses on defense. However, he saved his best for last as he scored the last seven points of the game for the Nets and delivered in the clutch. Even if it’s ugly to start, your best players tend to find a way and deliver when you need it most. Theoretically, you’d think the Heat would be one of the better 3-point shooting teams in the NBA. Miami is eighth in threes attempted per game and have two players, Duncan Robinson and Tyler Herro, with reputations of being elite sharpshooters from deep. However, that hasn’t translated to the court this year. Miami is 26th in three point efficiency, only making 33.4 percent of their attempts this year (Brooklyn is second in efficiency at 39.3 percent).

For more on the Heat, check out Hot Hot Hoops.