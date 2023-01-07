Long Island Nets lose to Westchester Knicks, 120-119.

The Long Island Nets lost control of the game late, giving the Westchester Knicks a one- point win in Bridgeport, Conn. Friday night. Final score: Westchester 120, Long Island 119.

In a tight game, the Knicks’ biggest lead was 14 to the Nets’ eight. There were also nine lead changes and seven tied scores and it all came down to the last few minutes.

With five minutes left, Long Island was up four, 115-111, but lost the lead soon after and couldn’t get it back. Then, starting at the 2:40 mark, with the Nets down two, things got downright frustrating for head coach Ronnie Burrell. After Alondes Williams, the Nets combo guard, was called for a technical. James Akinjo of Westchester sank the T which put the Knicks by three. With 1:15 on the clock. Donovan Williams drove the lane and got the margin to one, but that was it. As time ran out, Garrison Brooks of Westchester stole the ball from Donovan Williams, denying him an opportunity to win the game.

Donovan Williams finished with 20 points on 8-of-13 shooting, one of four Long Islanders with 20 or more points. He also supplied the game highlights...

In addition, David Duke Jr. led all scorers with 24 points on the night with 11 rebounds and four assists. Kessler Edwards (7-of-12, 2-of-3) and Jordan Bowden both had 21 points. Chris Chiozza had a game-high 10 assists.

The Battle of the ‘Burbs continues at Total Mortgage Arena in Bridgeport Sunday at 1:00 p.m. ET