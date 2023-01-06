Scotto: Nets will guarantee Yuta Watanabe, Edmond Sumner, Markieff Morris for season

Mike Scotto, writing for Hoopshype, reports that the Nets will be guaranteeing Yuta Watanabe, Edmond Sumner and Markieff Morris, all of whom signed partially or non guaranteed deals last summer.

The Brooklyn Nets will guarantee the contracts of Yuta Watanabe, Edmond Sumner and Markieff Morris, league sources told @hoopshype. Watanabe has become one of the top 3-point shooters in the NBA. Sumner has played solid backup point guard minutes. Morris is shooting 48.7% on 3s. — Michael Scotto (@MikeAScotto) January 6, 2023

Teams can drop partially or non-guaranteed players through Saturday. After that, their deals are guaranteed through the end of the season.

Of the three, Watanabe signed a one-year minimum deal without any guarantee on August 28. Edmond Sumner signed a two-year, partially guaranteed minimum deal on July 5. He received a $250,000 guarantee on signing, then $500,000 on Opening Night. Morris signed a one-year, partially guaranteed minimum deal on September 9. He received a $500,000 guarantee on Opening Night, then $1 million on December 10. Sumner’s second year becomes fully guaranteed final day of 2023 moratorium in July.

None of the moves is surprising. Watanabe is the NBA’s leading 3-point shooter, Sumner has become an able back-up at point guard and Morris has supplied veteran presence and a reliable 3-point shooter (48.7%) when called on.

The Nets next deadline is January 20. That’s the day they have to guarantee their two two-ways, David Duke Jr. and Alondes Williams for the rest of the season.