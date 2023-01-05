Kessler Edwards’ monster game leads Long Island Nets to another win at Nassau

Kessler Edwards has had an up-and-down season so far this season. After the Nets bulked up their front court in the off-season with the likes of Yuta Watanabe and T.J. Warren, the 6’8” forward has had a hard time breaking through and has spent time on Long Island. But Wednesday night at Nassau Coliseum, Edwards had a monster game against the Raptors G League affiliate to remind Nets fans what he’s capable of.

Edwards recorded NBA G League career-highs in points (36) and rebounds (10), his second double-double of the NBA G League season. In addition, he registered two assists, three steals and four blocks while shooting 60.8% from the field (14-of-23) and 50 percent shooting from deep (5-of-10) in 38 minutes. In the fourth quarter when the Nets mounted a comeback to win the game, Edwards shot 7-of-10 from the field and tallied 21 of his 36 points.

Edwards who played 48 games with Brooklyn last season played with an abandon on both ends of the court...

Kessler Edwards FLYING into your screens❗️@LongIslandNets pic.twitter.com/OO5GeXEISP — NBA G League (@nbagleague) January 5, 2023

Final score: Long Island Nets 129, Raptors 905 119.

Edwards was not alone in putting up big numbers. Brooklyn two-way guard David Duke Jr. notched 25 points, eight rebounds, four assists and one steal in 33 minutes. Day’Ron Sharpe, on assignment from Brooklyn, posted his ninth consecutive double-double of the G League season with 16 points and 18 rebounds to go along with four assists and one block in 34 minutes...

Alondes Williams, the Nets other two-way, finished with 14 points, going 6-of-11, including 2-of-4 from deep. Williams, a 6’5” combo guard who’s dealt with a series of injuries, also showed off some athleticism...

Alondes to the rack pic.twitter.com/Ifw9fTKqQe — Long Island Nets (@LongIslandNets) January 5, 2023

Donovan Williams had a big shooting night as well. The 6’6” wing scored 15 points on only seven shots, making four of them, including 3-of-4 from deep. Chris Chiozza had 10 assists.

The Nets set the pace in the first period against the 905, going on a 16-6 run in the last five minutes of the opening quarter. Long Island closed the quarter shooting 59.3 percent from the field and 50 percent from the 3-point range to lead by 10, 36-26, heading into the second. Long Island looked to extend its lead in the second period, but the 905 moved quickly. Raptors 905 outscored Long Island 43-24, took the lead and closed the first half ahead by nine, 69-60.

The Nets tried to battle back in the third quarter, but relief never came. The 905 outscored Long Island 33-31 in the quarter and kept its lead 102-91, entering the fourth. That’s when Edwards took over as he powered Long Island to an extended run and turned the tide. Long Island outscored the 905 38-17 on 54.5 percent shooting from the field in the final quarter to defeat the 905, 129-119.

Ex-Net Reggie Perry recorded a double-double with 28 points and 10 rebounds in 35 minutes for the Raptors 905. Saben Lee posted 27 points, four rebounds and 10 assists in 41 minutes.

Long Island will face the Westchester Knicks (who play in Bridgeport, Conn.) on the road Friday, at 7:00 p.m. ET.