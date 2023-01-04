The month that was: ‘The Bridge’ chronicles Brooklyn Nets December

The video starts with a close-up view of the timeout at the end of the Raptors game when Kevin Durant suggests to Jacque Vaughn that Kyrie Irving might be a better choice for the buzzer beater needed for the win.

“Yo, Yo, you should run that for Kyrie,” Durant told Vaughn and rest was history...

That’s just part of the latest episode of “The Bridge,” the Nets all-access video magazine, which focuses on the Nets month of December, the best month in franchise history. It includes a lot of insider views of the locker room, practices and huddles. And for Yuta Watanabe fans (who isn’t?), there’s a lot on his development in the video.

Enjoy.