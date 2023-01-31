Long Island Nets win seventh straight, beat Wisconsin Herd, 131-116

The Long Island Nets are 13-3, winners of seven straight, nine of their last 10 and are now five one-thousands of a point out of first in the East. In other words, the G League affiliate of the Brooklyn Nets, are hot, hot, hot. They proved it again last night, defeating the Wisconsin Herd, 131-116, Monday evening at Nassau Coliseum.

After putting seven players in double figures two nights ago, Long Island had three with more than 24 Monday. David Duke Jr. recorded 25 points, four rebounds and three assists in 35 minutes. Kaiser Gates notched his third double-double of the regular season with 25 points and 10 rebounds in 27 minutes off the bench and Jordan Bowden posted 24 points, three rebounds, two steals and one assist in 35 minutes.

The Nets strong scoring didn’t end there. RaiQuan Gray tallied 19 points, four rebounds, three assists and two steals in 27 minutes and Kessler Edwards recorded 15 points, four rebounds, two assists and one block in 33 minutes. Chris Chiozza also had a triple double, notching a double-double with 13 points and 13 assists in 35 minutes.

Long Island now has a winning percentage of .813, just behind the East-leading Cleveland Charge at .818.

Long Island went back-and-forth with Wisconsin during the first quarter, but the Herd outpaced the Nets. Wisconsin outscored the Nets by eight and closed the period ahead 38-30. Long Island battled back in the second quarter to take the lead overall by outscoring Wisconsin 38-21 in the quarter. The Nets went into halftime ahead by nine, 68-59.

The Nets’ effort on both sides of the ball starred in the third quarter, as Long Island shot 65.0% from the field and 62.5% from long range while outrebounding the Herd 12-9. Long Island kept its lead and went into the final quarter up by 13, 101-88. The Herd worked to keep up, but the Nets kept their foot on the gas. Long Island outscored Wisconsin 30-28 in the quarter to go on to defeat the Herd by 15.

Dru Smith, the Nets newly acquired two-way, did not play.

Wisconsin guard A.J. Green posted 30 points, six rebounds and one assist in 37 minutes. Herd forward Paris Bass tallied 18 points, seven rebounds and two blocks in 22 minutes.

Long Island will face Motor City at home on Saturday, February 4, at 7:00 p.m. ET.