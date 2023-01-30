Long Island Nets win sixth straight, 111-98, put seven players in double figures

Ronnie Burrell’s charges keep winning. The Long Island Nets beat the Capital City Go-Go in Washington Sunday, 111-98, bringing their winning streak to six games and putting them percentage points behind the Cleveland Charge for the Eastern Conference lead.

Long Island put seven players in double figures, led by RaiQuan Gray, back from injury, who posted a double-double with 16 points and 12 rebounds along with five assists. Alondes Williams was high man with 18 points.

In addition, Dru Smith (16 points), Chris Chiozza and Kam Hankerson (15 each), Kaiser Gates (13) and Jordan Bowden (12) put up double digits in the win, Long Island’s 12th in 15 regular season games. The Nets didn’t have any of their Brooklyn colleagues with them in Washington. David Duke Jr., Kessler Edwards and Day’Ron Sharpe were all between games with the big club.

Of the Nets 39 field goals, 18 came on assists led by Gray and guard Noah Kirkwood with five each. The ball was moving...

Kirkwood ➡️ Gray ➡️ Williams pic.twitter.com/krb05IIsog — Long Island Nets (@LongIslandNets) January 29, 2023

Smith, signed to a two-way a little more than a week ago, had a solid night shooting, going 5-of-8 including 4-of-6 from deep...

Smith with a 3️⃣ to finish off the half pic.twitter.com/llDliEK8bX — Long Island Nets (@LongIslandNets) January 29, 2023

Since joining Long Island, Smith is shooting 12-of-29 on threes for 41.4% and averaging 14.0 points over five games.

After a close first quarter, the Go-Go led by four but in the second, the Nets took the lead and were up, 60-54 at the half. They built the lead throughout the second half, going up by 16 midway through the fourth then coasting home.

Jordan Goodwin, the Wizards 6’3” two-way, finished with 23 points, seven rebounds and six assists for the Go-Go.

Just before Sunday’s game, the Nets and Iowa Wolves, the Timberwolves G League affiliate, concluded a trade of G League rights. Long Island sent out the G League rights to Craig Randle II, last year’s Most Improved Player, and received those of Derrick Alston Jr., a 6’9” wing currently playing for the Rostock Seawolves in the German League. Alston is averaging 19.4 points a game for Rostock. Last season, playing for the Salt Lake Stars, he averaged 16.6 ppg. He’s 25.

Randall last played for Adelaide in Australia’s NBL, having been released in November by “mutual consent” following chemistry issues between him and the 36ers coach. Randall had been suspended at the end of last season by Long Island for personal reasons which were never publicly detailed.